Long Islanders we've lost in 2021

Public officials, community activists, first responders, students, educators — all were among the list of Long Islanders who died in the past year. Here’s a look back at some of them. Read more Long Island obituaries.

Joysetta Pearse at the museum in Hempstead in
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Joysetta Pearse, who served as director of Nassau County's Black history museum in Hempstead, which was recently renamed in her and her husband's honor, died June 11. She was 82. Read Newsday's story.

NYPD Highway Patrol officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was
Credit: NYPD

Officer Anastasios Tsakos, an East Northport father of two who served the NYPD for 14 years, died April 27 after being struck and killed while directing traffic at the scene of a separate fatal crash. He was 43. Read Newsday's story.

Rachel N. Quinn, 27, died suddenly from a
Credit: Quinn family photo

Rachel N. Quinn, a fifth-grade teacher at Bretton Woods Elementary School in Hauppauge and an expectant mother, died suddenly June 14 of a heart abnormality. She was 27. Her first child, Ellie Anne Quinn, who was due within weeks, also died. Read Newsday's story.

Tuskegee Airman William Johnson is honored at a
Credit: Howard Schnapp

William Joseph "Joe" Johnson, who served as one of the Tuskegee Airmen, later received the Congressional Gold Medal from former President George W. Bush at the White House and served as vice president of the Glen Cove NAACP, died on Jan. 28. He was 95. Read Newsday's story.

Biz Markie attends the Rockwalk induction of Grandwizzard
Credit: Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP/Paul A. Hebert

Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple with Long Island roots, known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic "Just a Friend," died July 16. He was 57. Read Newsday's story.

Gabby Petito is seen on a still image
Credit: Nomadic Statik via YouTube

Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Blue Point native whose disappearance and death following a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend stunned Long Island and the nation, died at age 22. Read Newsday's story.

Suffolk County Police officer Vincent Pelliccio, who died
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Vincent Pelliccio, a Suffolk County police officer who was a seven-year veteran of the force and survived testicular cancer, died in an off-duty car crash Nov. 7. He was 30. Read Newsday's story.

Uniondale's Jo-Jo Wright drives to the net during
Credit: James Escher

Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, an exceptional sophomore point guard from Uniondale High School and the top public school player in Nassau County, died on Jan. 27 in a car accident. He was 15. Read Newsday's story.

Helene Johnson.
Credit: Courtesy Todd Johnson

Helene Johnson, who was the first woman of color to serve on the North Babylon school board and later became board president, died Feb. 24 of complications from heart surgery. She was 86. Read Newsday's story.

New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher.
Credit: NYSP

State Trooper Joseph Gallagher, who was hit by a distracted driver in 2017 while helping a disabled motorist on a Sagtikos Parkway overpass in Commack, died March 26. He was 38. Read Newsday's story.

Alvin Toney in 2012.
Credit: Barry Sloan

Alvin Toney, a music producer and manager and longtime youth football coach in his Wyandanch hometown and beyond, died April 8. He was 54. Read Newsday's story.

Longtime Aquebogue Elementary School teacher Keri Stromski, a
Credit: Zoom

Keri Stromski, a beloved kindergarten teacher in Riverhead who missed embracing her students so much during the pandemic that she inspired one to build her a "hugging machine," died April 6 of breast cancer. She was 48. Read Newsday's story.

Obdulio De León could always be counted on
Credit: De Leon Family

Obdulio "Oby" De León, a longtime Brentwood community activist who mentored children, volunteered as an emergency medical technician and flew to Guatemala and Peru to assist in earthquake relief, died April 30. He was 46. Read Newsday's story.

Taylor Rose Clarke, a promising journalist and a
Credit: Laura Clarke

Taylor Rose Clarke, a journalist and East Rockaway native who modeled a life of purpose and became an organ donation advocate after receiving a heart transplant in 2016, died July 9. She was 24. Read Newsday's story.

Joe Winters helped build his family's West Babylon-based
Credit: Winters family

Joe Winters, of Nissequogue, who helped build his family's West Babylon-based Winters Bros. Waste Systems into Long Island's largest garbage carting business, died on Jan. 5. He was 54. Read Newsday's story.

Reggie Jones Sr., at age 83, jogs before
Credit: Jason Andrew

Reggie Jones Sr., Jones Beach's longest-serving lifeguard, a World War II veteran and a Garden City teacher and coach, died Jan. 30 in Rockville Centre. He was 93. Read Newsday's story

Nassau County Police Det. Erick Contreras
Credit: Nassau County Police Detectives’ Association

Det. Erick Contreras, a veteran Nassau detective who was known for his wide smile, street smarts and having an arsenal of confidential informants who could help make cases, died on Jan. 15 of cancer that may have been caused by his service at Ground Zero. He was 53.  Read Newsday's story.

Frances Liebman, center, with her son Howard and
Credit: Marv Bernfeld

Frances Liebman, who was a driving force behind the founding of Melville's South Huntington Jewish Center, died on Jan. 20. She was 91. Read Newsday's story.

Andrew J. Brown III
Credit: The Brown Family

Andrew J. Brown III, a Middle Island resident who taught physical education in the Central Islip school district for more than 20 years and served as a longtime middle and high school football coach, died Feb. 7 from complications of sarcoidosis, an auto-immune disease. He was 48. Read Newsday's story.

Former Rep. Lester Wolff at a 2018 Bayville
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Lester Wolff, a retired congressman who represented Long Island's North Shore, influencing  America's policy in Asia and helping create social programs like Medicare and Medicaid, died May 11. He was 102. Read Newsday's story.

Former Suffolk County District Court Judge Georgia Tschiember
Credit: Family

Georgia Tschiember, a former Suffolk County judge who as a prosecutor led the Robert Shulman serial murder case, died July 9. She was 85. Read Newsday's story.

Wayne Prospect in May 2006.
Credit: Newsday/Jim Peppler

Wayne Prospect, a former Suffolk County legislator who was key to stopping the Shoreham nuclear power plant but was later convicted of receiving a bribe, died Jan. 9 after a 14-year battle with cancer. He was 72. Read Newsday's story.

Suffolk Police Lt. Robert Van Zeyl died from
Credit: SCPD

Lt. Robert Van Zeyl, a veteran Suffolk County Police Department lieutenant who had worked in Suffolk's Second Precinct in the Town of Huntington since 2015, died on Jan. 20 from the coronavirus. He was 60. Read Newsday's story.

Ruby Lee Boykin, a former director for the
Credit: Leona Boykins-Hackett

Ruby Lee Boykin, a former director for the Roosevelt and Lakeview public libraries who earned a master's degree later in life, died Sept. 24 of heart failure at her home in Uniondale. She was 66. Read Newsday's story.

Suffolk County police Det. Sgt. James Stapleton died
Credit: SCPD

Det. Sgt. James Stapleton, a 26-year Suffolk police veteran, died Oct. 2 following a battle with cancer. He was 49. Read Newsday's story.

Kight coaching in a 2004 photo.
Credit: Freelancer/Richard Slattery

Ernest J. Kight Jr., president of the Freeport school board and a beloved longtime educator and coach in the school district, died Feb. 27. He was 68. Read Newsday's story.

Howard Weitzman, seen in 2015, died Monday at
Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Howard Weitzman, a former two-term Democratic Nassau County comptroller and member of the county's financial control board, died Sept. 27. He was 75. Read Newsday's story.

Janet D'Addario, a philanthropist and wife of D'Addario
Credit: Sham Hinchey

Janet D'Addario, the Westbury native who with her husband, Jim, started the nonprofit D'Addario Foundation to fund concerts and music education, died June 14 of gallbladder cancer. She was 72. Read Newsday's story.

Carmyne Payton died Wednesday, family and police say.
Credit: Tiffany Wofford

Carmyne Payton, a 10th-grader who had tried out for the Copiague High School basketball team and made the first cut, collapsed and died at a subsequent tryout session Nov. 17. He was 15. Read Newsday's story.

Paul Feinman was appointed in 2017 by Gov.
Credit: NY Law Journal/Rick Kopstein

Paul G. Feinman, a Merrick native and the first openly gay judge on New York's highest court, died March 31 after a yearslong battle with a blood disorder, state officials announced. He was 61. Read Newsday's story.

U.S. Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson, a Suffolk
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Alice Kathleen Tomlinson, who rose from Nassau Legal Aid lawyer to private firm partner and later a federal magistrate judge, died on Oct. 17 after a long battle with cancer. She was 73. Read Newsday's story.

Delores Singletary Ledbetter, longtime Uniondale teacher, was 83.
Credit: Daryl Matthews

Delores Singletary Ledbetter, a longtime teacher at Uniondale High School, role model and youth advocate who was dedicated to enhancing the lives of her students, died Aug. 5. She was 83. Read Newsday's story.

Max Temkin, a Holocaust survivor who had lived
Credit: Temkin family

Max Temkin, a Holocaust survivor who later became a photo engraver and after retirement spent time speaking to middle and high school students on Long Island about the Holocaust, died May 22, nearly two months after suffering a stroke. He was 99. Read Newsday's story.

Idicula Daniel of Central Islip died May 6
Credit: Daniel Johnson

Idicula Daniel, who joined the British army in India during World War II, spent decades training others and immigrated to the United States with his wife in 1991, died May 6 of coronary artery disease. The Central Islip resident was 97. Read Newsday's story

Helene Fortunoff, former president of Fortunoff Fine Jewelry
Credit: Fortunoff family

Helene Fortunoff, a retail trailblazer who established the fine jewelry division at Fortunoff, which later became a Long Island institution, died on Nov. 8 of a respiratory illness. She was 88. Read Newsday's story.

Longtime Newsday contributor Carol Cott Gross has died
Credit: David M. Gross

Carol Cott Gross, who wrote columns about Long Island life that appeared in Newsday and other outlets, died on Dec. 17, 2020, at her winter home in Lake Worth, Florida. She also lived in East Northport. She was 78. Read Newsday's story.

Ronald DeFeo Jr. is led to his booking
Credit: Don Jacobson

Ronald DeFeo Jr., who massacred his entire family in 1974 in their Amityville home while they slept, a case that gained national attention and spawned multiple books and movies, died March 12 while imprisoned. He was 69. Read Newsday's story.

By Newsday Staff

