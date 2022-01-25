Everything in Margaret Doran Glaser's life was done with gusto.

Whether it was making history as one of the first trans-Atlantic airline stewardesses, sharing her compassion with others as a nurse, or creating memories with her loving family, Marge, as she was affectionately known, knew how to make an impression. She died of natural causes on Jan. 2 at the age of 96.

"Mom was delightfully blunt, humorously feisty, and witty. She was always the go-to person in our lives," said son, James Glaser, 71.

Born in New York on April 23, 1925, Margaret Doran Glaser (nee Gildersleeve) was an avid music lover of Irish and Dutch lineage. She would later be a longtime resident of Centerport, but she grew up on the North Fork and sang in the Mattituck High School glee club and played the glockenspiel in the school's marching band. Her adventurous spirit and compassionate nature led Glaser to opt for a career in nursing. She earned her registered nurse certification at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Jamaica, Queens.

After World War II, Glaser leapt at the chance to become one of the first trans-Atlantic stewardesses when she was hired by American Overseas Airlines, which required their stewardesses to be registered nurses. It was here where she met her future husband, Edwin H. Glaser, who died in 1993.

"Mom was a stewardess on a flight piloted by my dad. They were introduced by my dad's co-pilot and they hit it off instantly," said Glaser of his parents, who married in 1948. "Bicycle rides together in the Irish countryside on layovers eventually led to a loving 45-year marriage."

Sign up for Newsday's In Memoriam newsletter. Read through the stories and memories of our loved ones, friends and family who have passed away. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After she left the airlines to get married and start a family, Glaser and her husband settled in the postwar Levittown housing development for four years, before moving to Centerport where they built a high-ranch home and raised three children.

James said his favorite memory of his mother incorporates the musical, religious, and comical aspects of her personality.

"I joined the choir because of my mother. It was Christmas Eve around 11:15 and everyone was up on the altar getting ready for midnight mass. Three carols in, someone fainted, the kid next to me walked off, the whole thing was falling apart and I'm supposed to sing a solo verse of Silent Night. I look up to see my mother looking down from St. Philip Neri's choir loft mouthing two words to me: Sing damn it! That's the night I earned my stage legs and I never could have done it without her backing me up," he said.

A dedicated stay-at-home mom, who James always remembers as "a beautiful, fair-skinned lady with blue eyes and dark hair who loved to sing," Glaser was never shy about belting out an Irish tune. She continued her lifelong love of music by singing in the alto section of the adult choir at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Centerport and, later, in the adult choir at the St. Philip Neri Parish in Northport.

"My mother was such a loving and giving person, anyone who knew her would tell you that," said James. "Ever the vigilant nurse, she developed the reputation of being the first responder whenever there was a neighborhood emergency. 'Call Marge Glaser!' was the recurring refrain. That's just who she was."

Glaser's love of adventure and travel took her all over the world. From a 1972 African photo safari in the Serengeti plains of Kenya with her husband to an around-the-world trip with her family — awarded by Pan American World Airways when her husband retired as an international airline captain after 33 years of service — Glaser was always filling photo albums with new memories, which continued well into her 80s.

"I'll never forget mom's gutsy solo drive to Florida and back at the age of 75 to visit relatives," said James of his mother's fierce independence in her elder years. "In 2005, at the age of 80, she made a Catholic spiritual pilgrimage and flew with my sister and cousin to Bosnia, Eastern Europe, to visit Medjugorje."

Glaser eventually moved to Smithtown, where she was a 10-year resident of Sunrise Senior Living. One of her caretakers, Deidre Nurse, called Glaser a "firecracker," and "misses her very much."

"Margaret was a pistol. She had a great sense of humor and would always make you laugh," said Nurse. "If you met her, you would never forget her."

Nurse recalled how appreciative Glaser was of the simplest helpful tasks, like getting her ready and doing her hair.

"She loved to be dressed up. When she came down for breakfast, she had to wear red lipstick and earrings," said Nurse. "Margaret added a lot of color to this home; we were blessed to have her."

A dedicated Catholic, Glaser was given a funeral Mass at St Patrick Church in Smithtown during which members of the choir sang "Mary, Mary," a Marian hymn written by James.

"We gave her life the sweetest musical send-off. It was beautiful," said James. "Her death was like a gentle landing."

Glaser is survived by her sons, James of St. James and John (Susan) of Lake Ronkonkoma; daughter, Marianne Glaser of Port Jefferson; two grandchildren,; and a great-grandchild. She was interred at her husband’s site in Calverton National Cemetery in Riverhead,.