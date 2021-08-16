Mario Posillico, developer of some of LI's biggest infrastructure projects, dead at 87

Mario Posillico, chairman of the family-based construction and contracting firm that built projects integral to New York City and Long Island's infrastructure, has died.

The 87-year-old Cold Spring Harbor resident succumbed to Parkinson's disease Aug. 4.

Posillico, along with his brothers Dominic and Joseph Jr., grew the construction company that their father J.D. Posillico started in 1946, taking on various aspects of massive projects such as the Long Island Expressway, the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Mitchel Field and the World Trade Center.

Marc Herbst, executive director of the Long Island Contractors’ Association, said Posillico, who was a former president of the association, served as a mentor.

"I was impressed with how he looked at the overall industry and not just his firm and advancing the work that we do," Herbst said. "He understood that if the construction industry was a focal point for the economic development of Long Island that the overall economy would be better and he constantly stressed that with me to continuously promote the importance of construction for the overall economy of this region."

Whether helping to build golf courses such as Timber Point in Great River to paving for a commercial building, Posillico was "proud of making a difference," his son Michael Posillico, 59, said.

"He was the person who said ‘I’ll go get it done’ and they trusted him," Michael Posillico said.

While the company ballooned to about 700 employees and took on complex engineering projects, Michael Posillico said his dad concerned himself with personal issues colleagues had.

"If someone had a family problem with a child, with college, with health, he just loan them the money and say 'OK, you pay me back when you can' on a whim," Michael Posillico said. "He was very, very concerned about the plight of others."

After stepping away as chairman of the company in 2008, Poillico still came into the office to see colleagues.

Mario Posillico was born March 25, 1934, the middle son of parents Joseph and Angela Posillico of Farmingdale, where they lived along with family members, who emigrated from Durazzano, Italy. Growing up, Posillico worked in stables shoveling horse manure in Bethpage State Park and watching golfers on the iconic Bethpage Black course, where he gained an affinity for the sport.

At Farmingdale High School, Posillico played golf, basketball and football, and met his future wife Kay Albrecht. After graduating high school in 1952 and Lehigh University in 1956 with a degree in industrial engineering, Posillico married in 1958 before entering the U.S. Navy later that year.

Posillico worked in the Navy gathering data as a meteorologist in Guam, and while there he decided to become a professional golfer. He played in tournaments in the Philippines and Japan before returning in 1960 with his wife and first child Jeanne to Farmingdale, to join the family business. The couple later divorced.

Besides his son Michael, Posillico is survived by his other children Jeanne, Barbara, Kristi, Lindsay and Chris and nine grandchildren. His brothers pre-deceased him.

Posillico's body will be cremated with the ashes spread along Long Island Sound.