Back when women were supposed to stay in the kitchen, Marjorie Behrman wore pants, worked in a male-dominated field and turned down a U.S. Defense Department job at age 19, just after graduating from college with a math degree, her family said.

Plus she had her husband do all the cooking shortly after they got married in 1947, when he disliked one of her first dishes, her daughters recounted fondly.

"She was her own person," said daughter Debra Behrman of Glencoe, Illinois. "She did things her way. She followed her own rules. She was a feminist before being a feminist was a thing."

Behrman, 96, who lived in Plainview for almost a half-century, died Wednesday after a short illness in Delray Beach, Florida, where she had moved in 2006. She had worked as an actuarial assistant for Buck Consultants, a leading risk analysis company, then later as a supervisor in the state Labor Department.

Her family said she never thought of herself as a pioneer but knew that being smart would help her overcome discrimination as a woman and on top of that, a Jewish woman.

A Brooklyn native, she had skipped several semesters at Abraham Lincoln High School to graduate at age 15 in December of 1942, her family said. At a time when Ivy League colleges did not want to admit Jews, Cornell University accepted her but because college didn't start until the fall, Behrman decided to attend Hunter College in Manhattan for a short time, relatives said. Instead, she stayed at Hunter due to its strong mathematics program, took statistics as a minor and got her degree there, they said.

She was offered a federal defense job but that meant going to Washington., D.C., and her parents didn't want her going off by herself at the young age of 19 so she turned down the post, her children said. She was hired by Buck Consultants even though the actuarial field was dominated by men, and when the female employees there discouraged the young Jewish woman from lunching with them, that helped cement Behrman's lifelong views.

"I think it influenced her comfort level with different people," her daughter said, "but I think it also influenced her political liberalism and her intolerance of discrimination and racism."

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She taught her four children, especially her three daughters, about gender equality through her 51-year partnership with her husband, Phineas "Phil" Behrman, said their daughter Jeanne Behrman of Dix Hills. They met in 1946 at a USO dance, where they danced just once because neither was good at it, and spent the rest of the night playing Ping-Pong, she said.

After a six-week courtship, Phil admired her brains and her spirit — even when she needled him about canceling a date on her.

He even said that he "tricked" her into being engaged, her children said.

"He was like 'Maybe we should get unofficially engaged,' " Jeanne Behrman recounted. "She was 'What is this unofficial thing? Either we are or we aren't.' He said 'Oh, OK, we are.' " They married a few months later, in 1947. Phil, an accountant and insurance broker, did the cooking and a lot of the housekeeping. Marjorie, until she took off several years to raise the children, pursued her career also because getting allowances from her husband, as other wives of their era got, was not in keeping with her independent views, her family said.

"She would always tell us we should never ever let a guy beat us or be smarter than us on purpose," Debra Behrman said. "Any guy who expected that was not worth it."

That independence lasted a lifetime, her family said. After her husband died in 1998 and even when she was 95, Behrman was proud of fixing the toilet, climbing on a ladder to adjust or change a light fixture and living by herself in her condo in a Florida retirement community. She was still driving at age 95, having whizzed through a driver's license test, and was the designated driver among her friends, who could no longer drive, as they went out at night to movies and other activities.

As friends her age died, Behrman befriended the 70-somethings moving into the retirement community — "spring chickens" she called them — her daughter Debra said.

"There was one woman in particular who said to me 'Your mother is the poster child for aging gracefully,' " Debra Behrman said.

In addition to daughters Jeanne and Debra, Behrman is survived by sister, Joyce Murad of Delray Beach; another daughter, Laurie Sadetsky of Centereach; a son, Kenneth of Marietta, Georgia; and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday at Star of David Memorial Chapel in West Babylon, followed by burial in Wellwood Cemetery in West Babylon. The family has requested that donations be made to charities involved in Parkinson’s disease or cancer research.