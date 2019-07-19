TODAY'S PAPER
District: Mount Sinai High School Principal Robert Grable dies

Principal Robert Grable at Mount Sinai High School

Principal Robert Grable at Mount Sinai High School in June 2013. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Bart Jones and Jordan Lauterbach bart.jones@newsday.com, jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com
Robert Grable, the principal of Mount Sinai High School and a former professional baseball player, died Friday morning, the school district said.

Details on the cause of death were not immediately available. He was 49.

After ending his career in professional baseball, where he played AAA for the Philadelphia Phillies organization, Grable eventually went into education. He joined the Mount Sinai school district in 2000, and rose to lead the high school a decade later.

A lifelong resident of the Connetquot school district, he also served on the Connetquot Board of Education. He was the father of three.

Grable was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Connetquot High School, St. John’s University and Suffolk County.

In 1995, when he was playing for the Phillies’ minor league teams in Reading and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he led the team's minor league affiliates in hitting with 21 home runs and 91 runs batted in. Grable was considered a major league prospect.

But he later gave it up and pursued education as a career. He taught elementary and middle school students before taking over as high school principal.

He once recalled how his background fascinated many of his students.

“They’re intrigued by where you’ve been when they hear that you played with Derek Jeter … or you got a hit or struck out against Andy Pettitte,” he told Newsday in 2013.

He was initially drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 1991, and played several years with the Phillies organization.

Grable earned a bachelor’s in athletic administration from St. John’s and a master’s in elementary education from Dowling College as he carved out a second career.

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

