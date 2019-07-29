Longtime Nassau County Civil Service Commission head Karl Kampe Jr. of Glen Cove died Monday at 75, according to a news release from County Executive Laura Curran.

“Karl chose to use his many talents to improve the lives of others,” Curran said in the statement. “Nassau is a better place thanks to his service.”

Kampe spent more than half of his life serving Nassau County, working 46 years between positions with the county Health Department and Civil Service Commission.

Kampe joined the Nassau County Health Department in 1972, where he worked as a public health aide and, later, a public health administrator. During this time, he was elected and served on the Glen Cove City Council from 1979 to 1991.

Kampe left the Health Department in 1990 to begin work as assistant secretary and chief administrator of the county Civil Service Commission, and took over as secretary and executive director of the commission in 1992.

Jeff Gold, former Nassau County Civil Service commissioner, worked on the commission with Kampe for four years.

“He proved himself to be incredibly knowledgeable,” Gold said. “He was a good guy.”

Kampe retired from the commission in 2009, after 20 years of service. But, the commission reappointed him to the position later that same day. State law allowed him to collect his full pension and salary as commission secretary and chief examiner at the same time.

He led the commission for another nine years — one year he worked from home after an injury — before stepping down in March 2018 because of health.

“Karl was a great guy, a professional and a dedicated public servant,” Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said in a statement Monday evening. “I have said a prayer for him and his family. He had a tough battle, but hopefully he is now at peace.”

Funeral plans were not available Monday evening.