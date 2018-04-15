Nicolas Vigliotti, a Glen Cove man who time and again defied the odds of his rare genetic disorder, died Sunday at New York Presbyterian Weill-Cornell Medical Center, his family said. He was 21.

When Vigliotti was born, his doctors didn’t expect him to live through the day, his mother, Debbie Vigliotti, said last May. He was born with chromosome-14 deletion, a genetic disorder that affected his thyroid, brain and lungs, and toward the end of his life necessitated him being on a ventilator.

But Vigliotti remained positive, even after he had been turned down by three donor centers for a lung transplant that his doctors said he needed to survive.

“Until his last breath our superman fought for his life,” Debbie Vigliotti said in a statement Sunday. “A slow journey since last night he still fought. He took his last breath. He is now free. Nico is in heaven.”

A vigil will be held Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of Saint Rocco in Glen Cove. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Paving Pathways for Tomorrow, a nonprofit Debbie Vigliotti created to provide funds for Nico and other children with rare disorders.