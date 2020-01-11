Norman Aripotch, WWII vet and Babylon paint store owner, dies 

Norman Aripotch did more than a few things on Long Island.

He hunted ducks and carved decoys of the birds. He ran the Babylon paint and hardware store his dad opened in 1935. He helped the village preserve its history and build a barn in his 80s. He served in World War II and later as a volunteer firefighter. He invested in a tavern. He raised four children.

Aripotch died Tuesday, of natural causes, at the home he bought 60 years ago with the concessionaire he met lifeguarding on Fire Island, according to his son Steven Aripotch of Manhattan, who provided this account of his dad's life, with his siblings' help.

Norman Aripotch took over the family business, Babylon Paint & Hardware Store on Deer Park Avenue, in the 1970s. In 1999, he sold it to another man. The store closed in 2010.

A first-generation American, Norman S. Aripotch was born April 6, 1927, to Benjamin and Bertha Aripotch in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighborhood. He was their only child. The family was Jewish, of Russian, Romanian, Ukranian and Austrian ancestry. Benjamin was a housepainter until he started the Babylon Paint & Hardware Store in 1935, and Bertha was a homemaker and later the store’s bookkeeper.

The family moved to Long Island sometime between 1930 and 1935, and Norman was raised on George Street in Babylon.

He graduated from Babylon High School in 1945 and studied at Adelphi University.

He enlisted in the Army, serving from 1945 until 1946, in Germany and France, qualifying as a rifle marksman, according to his family.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As a young man, he worked as a lifeguard on Fire Island, where his future wife, Mary Bell, was also employed, working concessions. The two married in 1955. The couple moved to 87 Wyandanch Ave. in Babylon in 1959. She died in 2014 of natural causes.

Their four children survive them: the eldest, David Aripotch of Montauk, who was followed by Susan Aripotch, of Northeast Harbor, Maine; Steven Aripotch of Manhattan; and the youngest, James Aripotch of Babylon. There are eight grandchildren.

The funeral was Saturday at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home in Babylon.

Norman was a Boy Scout leader, member of the Long Island Decoy Collectors Association, the Nature Conservancy, and a volunteer with the North Shore Land Alliance. He also served on the steering committee of the Nathaniel Conklin House, whose mission is “[t]o bring forth culture, education and history for the betterment of our Village.”

He helped with the construction of the barn, the Conklin house’s historical reproduction barn, Steven said.

Norman. was also a 61-year member of the Babylon Fire Department.

And he was an original owner of the Villager Tavern in Babylon Village.