The retired NYPD detective from Long Island cast into the national spotlight when he urged Congress to extend the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund, has died of cancer connected to his work at Ground Zero, according to the police department.

Luis Alvarez, 53, died before 3 a.m., NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said Saturday.

Earlier this month, Alvarez, of Oceanside, joined activist/comedian Jon Stewart at a Washington hearing where Stewart assailed lawmakers for congressional inaction on the fund.

On Facebook Saturday, Alvarez's family said he was surrounded by family at the end:

"Luis (Lou) Alvarez, our warrior, has gone home to our Good Lord in heaven today. Please remember his words, 'Please take care of yourselves and each other.' We told him at the end that he had won this battle by the many lives he had touched by sharing his three year battle."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mourned his death.

"Detective Lou Alvarez showed us what courage looks like as he fought fearlessly for the lives of his brothers and sisters who answered the call in our city’s darkest hour. This entire city mourns his loss. His fight is ours to finish," de Blasio wrote.

On Twitter, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea wrote: "He exemplified the NYPD motto, 'Fidelis Ad Mortem' or 'Faithful Unto Death.' Detective Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend — we will carry his sword."

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), in a phone interview, lamented that he was supposed to visit Alvarez this weekend — and was shocked that he died so suddenly.

"It's tragedy that he has to die this way, but it's really inspiring that a person, knowing what he was going through and more importantly knowing what was ahead of him … and there was no way out, he never wavered, never faltered, kept fighting right until the end," King said. "He was a warrior right until the end — really inspiring person."

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) posted a photo of Alvarez in memoriam on the congressman's Facebook page.

"Rest In Peace Lou Alvarez, 9/11 first responder & advocate who fought for his fellow brothers and sisters and all Americans every day of his life until the very end. He cherished his country and his family and will be dearly missed," Zeldin's post said.

And the Long Beach Fire Department said in a statement: "Rest easy, Brother."

Alvarez had been at a hospice in Rockville Centre, where he went a day after testifying about the liver cancer tied to his work at Ground Zero after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

"I'm still here and still fighting … I'm now in hospice, because [there] is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer," Alvarez wrote on Facebook after going into hospice.

Tens of thousands of first responders like Alvarez and volunteers have developed illnesses linked to toxins at the recovery site.

"I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11 like me are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick," Alvarez told lawmakers in his congressional testimony.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would allow a vote on a bill to permanently fund the benefits, according to advocates.