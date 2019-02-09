Frank Soliwoda fought the Nazis in some of World War II’s fiercest fights, including the Battle of the Bulge during the frigid winter of 1944-1945, when Hitler tried to recapture the momentum lost six months earlier in the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day.

The Brooklyn native enlisted one year before the United States entered the war after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Though chosen to take part in the Normandy invasion, Soliwoda was spared some of the worst of the bloodshed, coming ashore a day after it began.

Like many World War II veterans, Soliwoda, 101 when he died on Friday, revealed few of the horrors of war.

“I don’t like to think about it,” Soliwoda, referring to the Battle of the Bulge, told Newsday last year, when he was honored with a citation from the New York State Assembly as one of Long Island’s oldest veterans.

He lowered his eyes, his voice grim. “It was extremely cold.”

Visiting hours for Soliwoda, who lived at the Momentum at South Bay for Rehabilitation and Nursing in East Islip, will be Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at Frederick J. Chapey & Sons, also in East Islip.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in East Islip, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.