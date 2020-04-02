Joseph DeFilippo had a strong sense of duty, both to his family and his country. He was also not the type to let a great opportunity pass him by. While serving in the Army during World War II, DeFilippo had a brief encounter with Gen. George Patton and seized the chance to have his photo taken with the famous general.

Paulette Maher, DeFilippo’s daughter, recalls her father talking about his meeting in 1944 with Gen. Patton, who had stopped to attend religious services in Nancy, France, where DeFilippo was stationed at the time.

“My father said to his buddy, ‘I’m going to ask George for a picture when he comes out,’ ” Maher said. “When Patton came out from services, his buddy said, ‘Go ahead, Joe. Go ask him.’ ”

Maher said her father walked right up to Patton, saluted him, and asked if he could take a picture with the general. Patton obliged.

DeFilippo, a decorated World War II veteran and retired 30-year Metro North employee, died of congestive heart failure on March 20 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. He was 97.

His job with Metro North, considered hazardous, involved working on the third rail system that powered the trains, according to his son, Joseph DeFilippo, of Stamford, Conn.

“My father was a hardworking man who would do anything to support his family,” his son said. “Dad knew what his responsibility was, and his responsibility was to work every day to take care of his family.”

After DeFilippo retired, he and his wife Pauline, who were married for 70 years, moved from the Bronx to Yorktown Heights, and later to Port Jefferson Station.

Maher remembers the story of her parents’ first encounter.

“They met at a dance in the city,” Maher said. “Mom went up to him and asked him to dance — this was women’s lib in 1942. He said yes. They were married six months later [on Jan. 2, 1943], and he was drafted two months after that.”

Joe, affectionately known as “Lefty” because he was lefthanded, was born on July 27, 1922, and raised in the Bronx. He worked in construction until he was drafted to serve in World War II on March 16, 1943.

DeFilippo was a private first class in Company C 293rd Army Engineers out of Fort Dix, N.J., and became a demolitions specialist after three months.

He was a veteran of the D-Day landings in the Allied invasion of Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, and, in recognition of his service, he was decorated with the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal, Joseph DeFilippo said.

He added that his father, who served in the Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland, Germany, was honorably discharged on Oct. 30, 1945.

He recalled his father had another interesting experience while in service — he was the first baseman of the winning team in the Army World Series in the summer of 1945. His son has copies of a military newsletter that reported: “heavy-hitter for the Engineers’ DeFilippo got three hits in four trips to the plate.” Another game noted he had two hits in four at-bats, he said.

On June 6, 2004, DeFilippo — a lifelong Yankees fan — was invited to participate in a pregame ceremony at Yankee Stadium honoring a group of World War II veterans on the 60th Anniversary of D-Day. He had a picture taken on the field with then-manager Joe Torre.

“We were all proud to see his contributions and efforts during a very critical moment in world history recognized,” said Maher, who was one of about 20 family members and friends at the game. “His courage and patriotism are an inspiration to all.”

DeFilippo is survived by his son, Joseph DeFilippo of Stamford, Conn.; his daughter, Paulette Maher of Port Jefferson Station; his grandchildren, Mandy DeFilippo and her husband Daniel of New York City and Christine Beisswenger and her husband, Kevin of Highland Mills, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren, Daniel and Sean.

The family, which was unable to attend the burial service at Calverton National Cemetery because of the coronavirus, is contemplating a memorial service in the future, Joseph DeFilippo said.