Edward Travaglianti was a prominent banker on Long Island for decades who used his professional platform to help the community through a variety of charitable endeavors.

"He always had a very philanthropic heart," said his son, Edward Travaglianti Jr. of Cold Spring Harbor. "It was never lost on him that his position was not just one of personal gain, but to give back" to the larger community.

"He was the most giving person," recalled Caroline Monti Saladino, a longtime friend and president of the Don Monti Memorial Research Foundation, where the elder Travaglianti served as one of the executive vice presidents of the research foundation until his death last month. She said his involvement with the research foundation, which is dedicated to patient care, education and research in the fields of oncology and hematology, began 30 years ago.

"He suggested getting involved in research at Cold Spring Harbor Lab," Saladino said. "Ed was such a supporter. He had this incredible mind … Ed taught me how to reach out to different venues of people, not just stay in my own backyard."

Edward Travaglianti died Aug. 24 at North Shore Hospital in Manhasset three months after being diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, his son said of the disease described as a form of blood cancer. The elder Travaglianti lived in Lloyd Harbor with his wife, Patricia, who survives him. He was 72.

"Edward Travaglianti was a true champion for Long Island," Long Island Association president Matthew Cohen and LIA's board chair Larry Waldman said in a statement. "In addition to being a past Chairman of the LIA, he had a distinguished career and prominent role in the banking industry, exhibiting vigorous personal leadership across a broad spectrum of community organizations and institutions dedicated to improving economic, healthcare and educational opportunities in the region. He will be missed."

Travaglianti was born in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn "to a carpenter and a homemaker," his son said, citing his "very humble upbringing."

The elder Travaglianti paid tribute to his deceased parents, Joseph and Nina, in a 2017 YouTube video for the "#ThankMyMentor" series. Travaglianti noted professional mentors, but said he wanted to "go back to the origins and the origins are my parents … My dad was a very creative craftsman" who produced "wonderful artistry … My mom was a very talented seamstress. I point that out because both of them worked very hard to provide an education for me and my brother … They always taught from the very beginning that there was an ethical, moral behavior about everything they did in their work, and everything that we would do going forward had to be anchored by ethical, moral, fair, equitable behavior. The axiom of treating others as you would like to be treated was a baseline," he said.

Travaglianti graduated from St. Francis College in Brooklyn in 1970, shortly after entering a bank training program with Franklin National Bank. In 1974 the bank was taken over by European American Bank, where Travaglianti would eventually become chairman and chief executive officer in 1991. When EAB was acquired by Citibank in 2001, Travaglianti was appointed president of commercial markets at Citibank N.A. After retiring from Citibank in 2002, he resumed his banking career at Commerce Bank in 2004, which became TD Bank in 2008, and Travaglianti became president of TD Bank Long Island, a position he held until his death.

Chris Giamo, executive vice president and head of commercial banking for TD Bank, said Travaglianti "was a mentor to many young bankers throughout his career. Some of his proudest accomplishments were making the communities in which we work and live a better place," citing Travaglianti's charitable activities.

In addition to his work with the Don Monti Memorial Research Foundation, his family said Travaglianti served on the boards of Winthrop University Hospital, Long Island University, Tomorrow’s Hope Foundation, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, among others.

In addition to his wife and son, survivors include his daughter Meredith Travaglianti Licitra of Huntington and four grandchildren. His brother Charles predeceased him.

A funeral was held Aug. 28 at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington, and he was buried at St. Patrick's cemetery.