Michael 'Meir' Mitelman, longtime Hofstra rabbi, dies at 74

Longtime Hofstra Rabbi Meir Mitelman, who built the university's Hillel program into a dynamic network for Jewish students, died March 24 at a hospice in the Bronx from complications after a fall. He was 74.

Affectionately known as "Rabs," Mitelman, of Great Neck, was executive director of Hofstra Hillel from 1985-2008 before becoming the organization’s Jewish educator and director of community outreach.

While Orthodox, Mitelman was open to many ways of practicing Judaism. He was often asked to officiate the weddings of alumni and inspired dozens of former students to become rabbis, Jewish educators or professionals in Jewish service. Many students celebrated adult bar and bat mitzvahs on campus after learning about their Jewish heritage.

"He listened to people and made sure he gave them his time," said Rabbi Dave Siegel, the current executive director of Hofstra Hillel. "He was fully committed to making this world a better place for everyone and that was demonstrated in everything he did."

Born in Houston, Michael "Meir" Mitelman was the youngest of three sons to Sol Mitelman, a tailor, and Ida Mitelman, a homemaker. The oldest brother, Shel, died in 2014.

Mitelman received a bachelor's in English from the University of Texas at Austin and later spent three years in Jerusalem at a yeshiva for American students. He received his rabbinical ordination and a master of science in Jewish Education from Yeshiva University and a Master in Social Work from Yeshiva University’s Wurzweiler School of Social Work.

"He loved people," said Mitelman's bother, Alan, 82, of Manhattan. "He was very attached to young people and old people and was very giving and very loving … He touched a broad range of people."

Mitelman began his Hillel career at Adelphi University and LIU Post before joining Hofstra in 1985. Under his leadership, Hillel earned statewide and international accolades, including a two-time recipient of UJA-Federation of New York’s continuity grants.

He spearheaded Hofstra's AIDS Quilt Project, a Hands Across Hofstra fundraiser, and the Thanks & Giving Project, where students and staff sent notes of thanks to friends and colleagues. Mitelman, who served as a university chaplain and taught in the Jewish studies program, also oversaw Hofstra's Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration.

Hofstra’s Student Government Association honored Mitelman as its adviser of the year in 2005 and, in 2006, he was given the Jewish educator award by the UJA-Federation of New York.

"Rabbi Mitelman helped generations of Hofstra students find their place in the world and become leaders who make a difference," said Hofstra President Stuart Rabinowitz.

Sarah Price Berkowitz, of Parkland, Florida, said she struggled with her Jewish identity before meeting Mitelman as a freshman in 1994. With Mitelman's help she had an adult Bat Mitzvah her senior year.

"He was the most nonjudgmental, loving, caring person that I ever met," said Price Berkowitz, who formed a Facebook group in Mitelman's honor that garnered hundreds of posts from current and former students. "I was uncomfortable in my own skin for so long. I used to hide my Jewish star under my shirt growing up. And he introduced me to Judaism in a way that was comfortable to me."

Rabbi Geoff Mitelman of Manhattan, Meir's nephew, said his uncle was particularly devoted to his family, including his 7-year-old great-niece Caroline and 5-year-old great-nephew Matthew.

"It was so special to be geographically close to him and to be able to build these wonderful relationships with my kids," he said.

Mitelman is survived by his brother; sister-in-law Bonnie Mitelman; nephews Geoff Mitelman, Robert Mitelman and Josh Mitelman; nieces Risa Morrison and Kasey Asarch and first cousins Jeff Dunn, Kerry Dunn and Leslie Levy.

A funeral for Mitelman was held March 25.