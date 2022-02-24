Wilhelminia "Willa" Vollmerhausen, a longtime Bethpage resident devoted to volunteer work, her church and her family, died at Plainview Hospital of cardiopulmonary arrest on Feb. 16 at the age of 91.

She had remained independent until the last three years, said her son Otto, an airline pilot with a home in Volusia County, Florida. Her husband, Otto Vollmerhausen, whom she married in 1951, predeceased her in 2008.

"She was a positive, sweet, loving, witty woman," said her nephew William DeLauro, of Austin, Texas. "She just gave to others, she was all about family. We were so lucky."

She retired in 1991 as billing and advertising coordinator for a Mineola company that owned local newspapers. She and her husband joined the Bethpage Senior Club shortly before his retirement in 1989 as a metallurgist with Grumman. Over the next two decades she would serve in roles from recording secretary to president of the club, helping to organize its activities, recruit new members and negotiate space for the club in the Bethpage Senior Community Center. In 2007 she was presented with the Nassau County "Spirit of Senior Centers" award.

She was equally active at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethpage where she was a member of the altar guild and the stewardship committee. "She used to have a bumper sticker on her car saying ‘Follow me to salvation’," recalled her nephew William. "She had a very strong faith."

Wilhelminia, nee DeLauro, was born in South Ozone Park in Queens on Nov. 4, 1930, and was named for her mother, who died after giving birth to her. She lived with relatives while her three older brothers remained in a Lutheran orphanage until the remarriage of their father Alfonse. He repaired Staten Island ferries before teaching industrial arts; he converted the family to the Lutheran faith that became a focal point of Willa’s life.

After her marriage, she moved in with her in-laws in Hicksville while her husband served in the military. They bought their Bethpage home in 1954 and their son Otto was born in 1959.

Sign up for Newsday's In Memoriam newsletter. Read through the stories and memories of our loved ones, friends and family who have passed away. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"My mother was a person who had many interests," said her son, who recalled his parents were in a bowling league for many years. "She was a talented artist primarily in oil paintings, they are on the walls of her home and I will treasure them."

Niece Linda DeLauro, of Wyandanch, described her aunt as like "another mother" to the children and grandchildren of her three older brothers Warren, Calvin and Elliot, who all predeceased her. She was present for all the birthdays, graduations, christenings, holidays and funerals, with cards, gifts and good advice.

"She had a sense of values, the old-fashioned type values and she instilled that in all of us," her niece said. "She liked the old-fashioned music from the forties and fifties, Frank Sinatra, the big bands. She liked her church music too. ‘The Golden Girls,’ she loved that show. She and my Uncle Calvin would watch the repeats and have a good old time."

Her relatives recalled her as an excellent cook, an accomplished gardener with"the most beautiful flower garden you’ve ever seen," said William. She loved her pet cats, and, he said, even fed the strays that wandered in the cat door.

"She will truly be missed," Linda said. "I know she’s dancing with my Uncle Otto. That’s what gets you through these things."

Besides her son, nieces and nephews, she is survived by her sister-in-law Lois DeLauro of Wyandanch and numerous grandnephews and grandnieces.

Visitation will be at Arthur F. White Funeral Home in Bethpage on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Her funeral will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bethpage with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 449 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY, 11714.