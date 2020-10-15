Former Islip Town Supervisor Peter McGowan, who was lauded by fellow Republicans for holding the line on property taxes but who resigned from office after pleading guilty to bribe taking and money laundering, has died after a brief illness. He was 83.

His death on Tuesday morning was confirmed by Barbara O'Connor, his companion of 41 years.

McGowan was "in recent declining health" and passed away in a nursing home near Hilton Head, S.C. where he and had O'Connor retired.

"He was a force to be reckoned with that's for sure," said O'Connor, 72, a retired human resources professional. "He was a dynamic person who was successful in his own right."

McGowan, the Depression-era son of Irish immigrants born in the South Bronx, started working full time at the age of 16, and rose to become one of the most powerful Republican figures in Suffolk County.

He considered himself a businessman first and a politician second, friends recalled. He owned popular watering holes where he hosted charity events and large gatherings, connecting people and "celebrating life," O'Connor said.

He was a crisp-dressing, opinionated person who valued loyalty above all else, friends said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"As a lawmaker and a person you could always rely on his word," said Vincent Messina, a former Islip Town attorney and McGowan's close friend.

"He was always a straight-shooter and he was dedicated to the taxpayers of Islip who he served with great pride. He was respectful of the fact that public office was a privilege."

But after serving for 14 years as Islip supervisor, McGowan pleaded guilty in 2006 to bribe taking, laundering $52,000 in kickbacks and witness tampering, and had to resign.

He served three months in the Suffolk County Jail and later performed community service. His campaign fund was returned to donors.

McGowan began his political career on the Islip Town planning board in the 1980s.

After an unsuccessful bid for Suffolk County Legislature, McGowan, an Islip Town Board member, was appointed supervisor in March 1993, replacing Republican Frank Jones, who stepped down to head Suffolk Off-Track Betting.

McGowan focused on cutting taxes and was reelected by wide margins on that platform. Under McGowan, Islip's residential property owners saw no town tax increases for 13 years.

"All I'm interested in is protecting the people in the Town of Islip, and giving them the best bang for the buck," McGowan once said in a Newsday interview. "I'll support anybody that I believe will do that, and I'll fight anybody that doesn't do that. That's why they put me here."

McGowan was the son of Mary Waters McGowan, a native of County Mayo, Ireland. His mother immigrated to the United States as a teenager after her father was caught carrying messages for the Irish Republican Army. She was the founder of the Mayo Ladies Society, a welfare organization.

His father, also Peter, was a New York City Police detective. Paul O'Dwyer, a County Mayo native and later New York City Council president, was a family friend.

Information about memorial services was not immediately available.