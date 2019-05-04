Longtime Queens DA Richard Brown dies

Richard Brown, the Queens district attorney since 1991, died Friday night, his office said — weeks before he was to resign early because of advancing Parkinson’s disease.

Brown was 86. He had announced in January he wouldn’t seek a seventh term and in March that he would leave June 1.

During his nearly 28 years in office, Brown essentially went unchallenged and was re-elected time and again. Crime in the borough declined precipitously during his tenure, mirroring citywide trends.

A former jurist — he continued to be called “Judge Brown" — he was appointed district attorney in 1991 by Gov. Mario Cuomo after the death of Brown’s predecessor.

“Together with his law enforcement colleagues throughout New York City, Judge Brown contributed greatly to making this City the safest big city in the nation,” his office said in a statement.

But his prosecutorial approach drew criticism from most of those pushing for the nomination for district attorney: For example, he opposed a since-passed state law expanding the time the prosecution must turn over evidence to the defense (currently, it can be as late as the day of trial), he opposed the move to legalize marijuana, saying the issue needed more study. All but a handful of candidates are promising to loosen prosecution policies and bring the office to the political left.

Brown’s office is now being run by his chief assistant, Jack Ryan.