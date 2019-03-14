Retired Suffolk County Family Court Judge Barbara Kahn, who presided over many of the county's most high-profile criminal cases, died Thursday morning, a judicial official said.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Kahn, who served on the bench in Suffolk from 1996 through 2018, when she reached the mandatory retirement age of 70, was considered a thoughtful and even tempered jurist well respected by all sectors of the county judicial system.

"Barbara Kahn was, in every sense, an incredible judge, both in demeanor, temperament and work ethic," Suffolk Administrative Judge C. Randall Hinrichs said. "She was truly outstanding in every respect and was beloved by everyone in the court family. This is just an incredible loss for all of us."

Kahn was first elected a district court judge in Suffolk in 1996. She held that post until 2004 when she was elected a county court judge, a post she held for a decade. In 2015, Kahn was elected a family court judge while also serving as an acting supreme court justice.

Before being elected to the bench, Kahn worked as an associate court attorney in Queens Supreme Court.

Kahn presided over many of Suffolk's most well-known cases including a Ridge man found not guilty of abusing six foster children; a Manhattan investment banker acquitted of raping an Irish tourist at an East Hampton house he was renting; and the racially charged case of John White, a black Miller Place man convicted of fatally shooting a white Selden teenager. Then New York Gov. David Patterson commuted White's sentence after serving 5 months in an upstate prison for killing 17-year-old Daniel Cicciaro Jr.