Long IslandObituaries

Officials: Former Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer dies at 79

Richard Dormer, then Suffolk County's police commissioner, in

Richard Dormer, then Suffolk County's police commissioner, in 2011. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Rachelle Blidner and Deon J. Hampton rachelle.blidner@newsday.com, deon.hampton@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Former Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer, who oversaw the investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders, strengthened anti-gang policing and whose tenure was marked by a decrease in crime, died Sunday, his family and officials said.

Dormer, 79, died at his home in Northport surrounded by family after a three-year battle with cancer, his son Michael Dormer said.

Richard Dormer served as police commissioner from 2004 until he retired in 2011.

Along with Michael Dormer, he is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughters Kathleen Brady and Bridget Dormer, sons John Dormer and Richard Dormer as well as eight grandchildren.

