Strong-willed and with great conviction, Richard A. "Dick" Seery Jr. was a man of few words but many accomplishments, his son recalled this week.

Forced to drop out of daytime classes after his freshman year at New York University because his family couldn't afford it, the Brooklyn native and longtime West Hempstead resident found a full-time job — and paid his way through three years of night school. And when he left his job after a decade as a top salesman for Eastman Kodak, then separated from his next employer because, his son said, he questioned practices being employed there, he started a microfilm company, growing it to become one of the premier document scanning giants in the metro area.

Seery died June 24 surrounded by family at the Good Shepherd Hospice at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre. He was 88.

"My father was a risk-taker," said Rich Seery, of West Hempstead. "When he went to college he had to drop out and find a way to pay for school and he did. Then he went into the Air Force and almost flunked out of training there but asked for a second chance — and made it work. Then, after being a top salesman, he started his own business and for almost a whole year he doesn't get one piece of business and my mom told him, 'Hang in there, you'll get something.' And he does — and makes it a success."

Dick Seery was born in Brooklyn on March 7, 1933, eldest of three sons of Richard Sr. and Emma Seery. His father was a cop with the NYPD, the family living in Flatlands and Flatbush. Seery went to St. John's Prep High School, but was forced to leave — later graduating from Midwood High School. Going to New York University, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Seery made the freshman basketball team as a walk-on, his son said.

But Seery had to leave school and take a full-time job. Completing night school, Seery joined the Air Force as a second lieutenant in 1956.

Sign up for Newsday's In Memoriam newsletter. Read through the stories and memories of our loved ones, friends and family who have passed away. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Just before he left for training, Rich Seery said, his dad attended a New Year's Eve party hosted by students from St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn.

There he met Mary Engelskirger, who grew up in Hempstead.

"My father initially didn't want to go," Rich Seery said. "But his buddy says to him, 'I always go and do stuff you want to do, so you're coming with me to this' — and so my dad goes. My mom said as soon as he walked into the room she turned to her friends and said, 'Hands off, he's mine.' And that was the start of it for both of them."

The two wrote each other often while Seery was in the Air Force, where he served as the backseat radar operator-navigator in a two-seat F-89J Scorpion fighter-interceptor, the first jet armed with air-to-air nuclear weapons, at Ellsworth Air Force Base outside of Rapid City, South Dakota. In 1959 Seery helped the 54th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron win the prestigious Hughes Achievement Award, given annually to the top unit in a service-wide competition involving precision targeting.

Leaving the Air Force, Dick married Mary and the couple moved to Dallas, Seery working for Eastman Kodak, where he became a top salesman specializing in the growing records-documents microfilm scanning bureau.

Returning to Long Island, the Seerys bought a house in West Hempstead. When a yearlong stint with another company left Seery questioning the ethics of his employer, Rich Seery said, his father founded the Universal Microfilm Corp. in 1971.

He later grew UMC into one of the industry leaders in the metro area, recording documents for insurance companies, banks and New York City agencies, as well as for both Nassau and Suffolk counties and even the state of Delaware, his son said.

"My father was a pioneer in going from analog to digital," Seery said, "and it was a risk and a huge investment to make that transition, but he did it."

Seery sold the company in 1988, then started another scanning company with worldwide clients, which his son still runs.

Along the way, the Seerys bought a summer home in Jamesport and traveled the world, while also making annual winter treks to Sanibel Island, Florida.

"They loved each other, they loved being with each other," Rich Seery said, adding of his father: "His goal was to take care of his family and he always did that. But he also helped many strangers in need that we didn't know about, charitable stuff we're just finding out about now after his death, and that says a lot about him, I think."

Seery is survived by son Rich and wife Irmi of West Hempstead; and his other children, Eileen Lynch, who lost her husband Farrell on 9/11, of Jamesport; Kathy Wolff and her husband Rich of Floral Park; John Seery and wife Christine of Wantagh; Bob Seery and wife Lizzie of Rockville Centre; and 14 grandchildren. Seery's wife died in 2013.

The funeral Mass was at St. Thomas the Apostle in West Hempstead, with burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.