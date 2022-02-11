Robert Kirtland, former assistant U.S. attorney, dies at 99

If you ask anyone who knew him, people would say that Robert Kirtland would think globally and act locally. Throughout his life, Kirtland made it a point to use all of his attributes for the benefit of everyone around him.

"Service was one of his mottos," said his daughter Felicia Steele. "He served so many in the community and was a very honest and genuine person."

Kirtland of Port Washington died on Sept. 13, from a heart condition. He was 99 years old.

Born in Manhattan on July 8, 1922, Kirtland's passion for sailing began as a child, when his father, Fred Kirtland, who eventually became an admiral, was serving in the Navy.

Robert Kirtland enrolled in the U.S. Naval Academy at the age of 17 and was in his third year when Pearl Harbor occurred.

"Bob went into the Navy to fight a year and a half after Pearl Harbor," said Verónica Kirtland of her late husband, who served as a lieutenant in the North Atlantic, and took ships to England. After the war, Kirtland was stationed in Japan, China, and Hawaii, and resigned from the Navy to apply to Harvard Law School, where in 1948 he met his future wife, who was taking summer classes.

"In 1951, we got married in Santiago, Chile — I am a native of Chile," said Verónica. The newlyweds honeymooned in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Brazil, with a stop in Puerto Rico as well. "We've always loved it there and went back quite often in the winter for the rest of our lives," she said.

The couple moved to Port Washington in the late 1950s to be near Kirtland's parents. Kirtland became an assistant U.S. attorney in the late 1950s while his wife taught English at C.W. Post College. Kirtland was also vice president and associate general counsel of New York Life Insurance Co. and was there for many years until he retired. He then worked for a private law office in Port Washington until retiring again at 90.

"Bob was very fond of his family; we all loved him. He was very brave and truthful, those were his outstanding qualities," said Verónica.

Steele recalled her father coming home from a long day working to happily help with homework.

"He loved to read and taught all four of his children a love of learning," said Steele. "He loved being active and involved in the community, but sailboat racing was his passion."

Kirtland was a first-rate sailor with a collection of trophies. As a child, Steele treasured sailing with her father and being his crew.

"Sailing was his real love. When he was younger, he would stay out on the boat all day with his dog," said Steele. "The two of us would go out frostbiting together in the winter — I remember having nine layers of clothing on."

A religious man, Kirtland would lecture every weekend at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church. He did so until he was 98.

Kirtland's memorial service was in October at St. Peter of Alcantara.

Kirtland is survived by his wife, Verónica; son, Paul; daughters, Carmel, Cecilia, and Felicia; grandchildren, Bryce Hackford, Allegra Fiorito, Natalie Steele, Trevor Leland, Veronica Steele, and Grace Kirtland; and great-granddaughter, Lucia Fiorito.