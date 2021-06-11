Among the countless ways to live the dream, Russell A. "Rut" Knoth, 93, of Islip, clearly found one, with an almost 50-year career as an electronic engineer, 65 years as a volunteer firefighter — and as a father in a blended family with 10 children, none of whom ever felt left out.

"He was definitely a legend," son-in-law Tim Connolly said by telephone, revealing Knoth, an honorary chief, drove ambulances into his mid-80s, until he felt it was time to step aside.

"And you know, he was always very friendly, knew everybody in town," Connolly said.

This Islip native "always used to say that this is the perfect place to live."

Knoth, as the fire department said, answered his last alarm on June 5, dying at home with his family beside him.

"He never missed anything the kids were involved in," Connolly said. "He made all 10 of them feel special; there wasn’t any kid who was left out; no one was sad or by themselves."

Said Ronald Pfuhl, chief of the department for the Islip Fire District, who accompanied him on many an ambulance ride: "The main thing that just stands out with me is his dedication to his family, the fire department and the community he lived in."

"He was just a dedicated individual, he was very much in the background, and just did the job that needed to be done," Pfuhl said. "You just asked him, and it was done, no argument, no matter what time of day or night, he'd respond."

The Islip Fire Department won several state championships with Knoth on the team, demonstrating their skills and speed. Knoth, his son-in-law recalled, only stood about 5½-feet tall, but played soccer and ran track at Islip High School, graduating in 1945.

He then joined the Navy, serving in Alaska, before furthering his engineering career by attending RCA Institutes, the New York school founded in 1909 by Guglielmo Marconi, who is credited with developing wireless telegraphs and inventing the radio.

Knoth's expertise led to a 49-year career at Long Island's Servo Corp. of America, which sent him on various assignments, including one working on Egypt’s systems, Connolly said.

The firm, according to its website, specialized in satellite attitude determination, Earth resource monitoring, infrared detectors, and radio navigation systems for harbors and airports.

Knoth and his first wife, Alice Feinman, had four children; after her death, he met Anne O’Neill, a recent widow, with five children, Connolly said. After "a decent interval," the two went on a first date, bringing their sons to a Long Island Ducks baseball game.

"They had a great time, and they went on a few more dates, and the next thing you know they were married with nine kids total." And then, four years after their marriage in 1972, Connolly said, "They had their 10th kid."

Knoth's talents and abilities encompassed both painting and mapmaking. The maps he drew for his children, long-before GPS was invented, were both highly detailed and accurate. "If someone was going to visit someone, or going away to college, he would draw his child a map, and it was very detailed, it was like a piece of artwork, it was down to the tenth of a mile," Connolly said. "I don't think anybody got lost with a 'Rut' Knoth map."

In his backyard, with a pool, he welcomed many. "I'd say more than anything else, his leisure time was hanging out with his family," Connolly said.

In addition to his widow, Knoth's survivors include his children, Patti Hanes of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Laura Fox of Bridgewater, Virginia, Donna Connolly of Worcester, Massachusetts, John O'Neill and Tricia Staneck, both of Islip, Russ Knoth of East Islip, Mary Felman of Manhasset, and Brian Knoth of Providence, Rhode Island; 21 grand children; and 12 great grandchildren.