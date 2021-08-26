Salvatore DeFeo, a storied seller of motorcycles to decades of Long Islanders, refused to let his age — 94 — get in the way of riding his Harley.

In fact, the founder of Ghost Motorcycles, a Main Street mainstay for years in Port Washington, was still riding that 1995 Harley Davidson, the type with a sidecar attached, until two days before he died Aug. 19 at home, said his son, Robert DeFeo.

"He ate and drank those motorcycles," said DeFeo, 62, of his dad. "That was his life."

On Wednesday, a procession of motorcycles from the Patriot Guard Riders as well as the Nassau and Port Washington police departments led a motorcade from Fairchild Sons funeral chapel in Manhasset to St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church in Port Washington for Salvatore DeFeo's funeral.

Born on May 14, 1927, in Port Washington to Augustine and Maria DeFeo, he was the middle child of three.

After graduating from Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington in 1944, Salvatore DeFeo was drafted into the Army in August 1945 and served in France, Belgium and Germany.

Known to many as "Sal," DeFeo's passion for motorcycles as a young man was a perfect match for post-World War II Long Island. Veterans like DeFeo, who was drafted into the Army just as the war was ending, came home to an expanding highway system and more transportation choices.

Discharged in 1947, DeFeo, with an entrepreneur's eye, saw opportunity. He incorporated Ghost Motorcycles in 1950. Three years later he opened his Port Washington store.

DeFeo chose to have "Ghost" in the name of his shop because when he was younger, his son said, he would speed by cops atop his white Harley. They could never catch him, Robert DeFeo said, so he earned the nickname, "The Ghost."

As Long Island grew and tastes changed, so did Sal's inventory of bikes. By the time the store closed for good in 2000, Ghost Motorcycles had earned the reputation as a place for rare, vintage motorcycles, or more high-performance racing models like Ducati.

The cops may have had a hard time catching "The Ghost" for speeding but more serious legal problems would eventually find DeFeo.

Along with two of his sons, DeFeo was sentenced in 1995 to six months in prison for pocketing $200,000 in state sales taxes, Newsday reported at the time.

One of his nephews, Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as President Donald Trump's communications director, tweeted a tribute to his uncle last week.

"A full life. Veteran, Entrepreneur, Motorcycle enthusiast, son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather," the tweet said. "A force of nature. … Live without fear."

In an interview, Scaramucci described working in his uncle's shop at 13 and keeping at it for eight more years, eventually delivering motorcycles all over Long Island and Brooklyn.

"What I learned from him was not to take any guff from anybody," said Scaramucci, a Manhasset financier who founded SkyBridge Capital, an investment firm. "That was his kind of thing. And I think I built my business based on that."

Of his uncle's legal troubles in the mid-90s, Scaramucci said: "He paid his debt to society."

DeFeo’s service in the military was never forgotten by Port Washington. In 2014, he was chosen as a grand marshall for the Memorial Day Parade by the VFW Henderson-Marino Post 1819.

"He could have hit the million-dollar lotto and it still would not have meant as much to him as that did," Robert DeFeo said about his dad serving as a grand marshall.

Besides his son Robert, Salvatore DeFeo is survived by sons, Salvatore Jr. and Christopher, daughters Sally-Ann Witcomb and Susan Oldford, and 12 grandchildren.