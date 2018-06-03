Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. For Sheldon Wagner, that place was Malverne.

Wagner, 89, was a familiar face and a voice of unbridled optimism in the village square, known to some as the “unofficial mayor of Malverne” for more than 50 years. No matter the weather or how the Mets had played, he greeted friends, neighbors and commuters alike with a cheery wave.

Wagner, who was developmentally disabled, died in his sleep at Sunrise Senior Living in Lynbrook on Wednesday night, his family said. A visitation is scheduled for noon Sunday at the Malverne Funeral Home, followed by a service at 12:30 p.m.

He is survived by six nieces and nephews.

“Someone said an era has died,” Malverne Mayor Patti Ann McDonald said. “He was Malverne, he was an intricate part of the village. He was very much loved.”

Wagner, the youngest of three boys, was born in Brooklyn in 1929 and spent his childhood in Laurelton, Queens. When he was in his teens, his parents Sidney and Eva purchased a home on Sunapee Road in Malverne Oaks, said Wagner’s nephew Sidney Wagner, 61, of Los Angeles.

As a boy, Sheldon’s father would take him to baseball games and horse races, and he developed a deep love for the Mets. His mother, meanwhile, made sure he was always included, bringing him with her to the store or to friends’ homes in Malverne.

“People didn’t treat special-needs children like this back then but his parents absolutely adored him,” Sidney Wagner said.

All the while, the Wagners and their two older sons, Arnold and Ted, set aside money in a special account to make sure Sheldon would never want for anything as long as he lived, Sidney Wagner said.

Sheldon’s father died in 1954. After Eva died in 1971, Arnold moved into the family home and served as Sheldon’s caretaker until his death in 1993.

“His relationship with his parents and family was beautiful,” Sidney Wagner said. “I think that’s why he grew up so friendly and happy.”

Sheldon was often spotted carrying around a small radio, which was always playing a baseball game, said cousin Mici Arnold-Dix, 72, who now lives in Cottonwood, Alabama.

“He always there with his paper, too,” she said. “He read everything in the paper and he’d tell you about current events.”

From presidential politics and gay marriage to local development, Sheldon knew what was going on in the world around him and he always knew how to find the positive side of it, said niece Robin Osborn, 66, of Weston, Connecticut.

In the 90s, Ted Wagner, while living in Florida, tried to persuade Sheldon to move in with him, but Sheldon was adamant: Malverne was his home. Sidney Wagner said instead, the family spent two years hunting for the perfect studio apartment across the street from the Malverne LIRR station, and Sheldon couldn’t have been happier.

Caretakers helped Sheldon prepare his food and took him to the doctor’s office, and Sheldon made daily check-in calls to Ted until he died in 2009. Sheldon lived in his beloved apartment until this April, when he moved to Sunrise at the insistence of family members.

In a community Facebook group called “I Love Malverne ... our village, our schools & our merchants,” hundreds of residents posted memories of Sheldon in the days after his death.

Some said they couldn’t imagine a Malverne parade without Sheldon among the crowd, or their morning commute on the LIRR without a cheery greeting from him and update on the weather.

Lang, founder of the group, grew up in Malverne saying hello to Sheldon and is now raising her own kids there; they also got to know Sheldon.

“My mom was the mayor back in the ’80s and he’d say to me, ‘oh you’re the mayor’s daughter,’ and I’d say, ‘Don’t call me that,’” she said, laughing.

Lang and a group of about five other people have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a village memorial to Sheldon - perhaps a street near the park or a bench like the one he so often sat on, Lang said.

“If you have a village and everyone knows you, well, we have to do something for someone like that,” Lang said.