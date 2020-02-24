John (Sonny) Franzese, longtime Colombo underboss, died Sunday after a brief illness at the age of 103, according to family members.

Franzese, of Roslyn, reigned over the mob family’s rackets on Long Island in the 1960s and had interests in restaurants, several topless clubs, independent record labels and even the porn classic, “Deep Throat.”

Though he defied mob stereotypes by adhering to a disciplined work schedule, he nonetheless cut an elegant figure at New York City nightclubs like the Copacabana and Latin Quarter. He was considered a rising star in the Mafia hierarchy until he was convicted of masterminding a series of bank robberies across the country in 1967.

After his conviction, he was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison. At the time of his sentencing, he told the court, according to his son Michael, “You watch. I’m gonna do the whole 50.”

In Franzese’s view, he did. Although he was paroled from prison repeatedly, he violated his parole five times, resulting in his getting sent back to prison. In 2010, he was sent back to prison at the age of 93 after being convicted for shaking down the Hustler and Penthouse strip clubs in Manhattan and a pizzeria in Albertson.

Franzese was deeply respected by many for his allegiance to the Mafia code of silence, Omerta, even though his refusal to cooperate with authorities cost him years in prison.

Even people in law enforcement expressed respect.

“While I know Sonny detested the FBI, he never disrespected FBI agents,” said Robert Lewicki, a retired FBI agent who arrested Franzese for several parole violations. “And while the violent mob life Sonny chose is not one to be admired … the idea that he would betray his oath was for Sonny unthinkable. He really was one of a kind.”

Said Gianni Russo, the actor who played Carlo in “The Godfather" and spent years working as a messenger for the late Genevese boss Frank Costello, the leading mob chieftain of the 1950s: “Being around that world, he’s a man who is so respected yet. I’ve seen guys come and go, but he maintained that respect.”