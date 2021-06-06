Stephen Norman helped mold a generation of young adults while leading the Nassau County Law Enforcement Exploring program.

He was also a successful entrepreneur who built a private security firm and an aircraft company, after spending years as an investigator with the Nassau SPCA.

But he was best known as the gregarious co-chair of the board administering the Exploring program, where his philanthropic efforts and training of local youths helped the organization earn numerous awards.

Norman, 66, of Copiague, died May 27 at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn. He suffered a heart attack during surgery to treat ailments sustained at Ground Zero following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"Steve was a larger than life guy who had a huge heart and was full of inspiration for young adults," said Mario Doyle, who co-chairs the program, known colloquially as the Explorers. "He was always there to coach and mentor Explorers, giving of his money, personally and professionally."

Norman was raised in Farmingdale, the middle of three boys, by parents Owen Norman, a Nabisco plant manager who served in the U.S. Air Force, and Patricia Evensen, a nursery schoolteacher.

While attending Farmingdale High School, he met Joanne Picone and they quickly fell in love. They were married for 37 years and had three children: Kristina Anderson, 36, of Huntington; Matthew Norman, 34, of San Diego; and Samantha Norman, 27, of Philadelphia.

"He took care of me, and I never had to want for anything," said Joanne Norman, a teaching assistant in the Copiague School District. "He provided and was devoted and sentimental; always ready and willing to have fun and try new things."

Stephen Norman received a degree from Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in Queens and later became a licensed pilot.

While working as an officer with the Nassau SPCA, Norman spent weeks at Ground Zero assisting with the recovery efforts after the 9/11 attacks. More than a decade later, he began suffering kidney and cardiac issues linked to the toxic dust that was in the air after the Twin Towers' collapse.

"Those images [from Ground Zero] really affected him," said his wife. "That experience definitely stayed with him."

After leaving the SPCA, Norman formed National Security and Surveillance Inc., which provides guard service and private security and helps locate missing persons; and Norman Aviation, which provides pilot training, rentals and aircraft sales.

In 2010, he was one of the co-stars of the A&E reality show "Runaway Squad," in which private investigators track down missing children.

"Steve’s a unique individual who does things his own way," said Frank Delicia, a close friend of 40 years. "He builds things. He fixes things. He just gets things done. And you just smile whenever he takes on another project."

In 2007, then-Nassau Police Commissioner James Lawrence appointed Norman to co-chair the board of the county Explorers, a nonprofit that provides youth with an inside look at the training and tactics of law enforcement.

"I have known Steve for many years and observed personally his generosity and positive attitude as he continued to guide the program," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder in a statement. "The passing of Steve will leave a void in the Nassau County Police Department for years to come."

Norman took pride in mentoring young people, building their self-esteem and sharing his life experience, said retired Nassau police Deputy Insp. Gary Shapiro.

"He was never in it for business," Shapiro said. "He was in it purely for the satisfaction he derived out of it. And the good feeling of watching these kids grow."

Despite his numerous endeavors, Norman never forgot his family, traveling frequently for his children's swim meets and soccer games.

"He always made time for everything we were involved in and wanted to celebrate all of our accomplishments big and small," said daughter Samantha Norman. "And if there ever was any mistakes or failures along the way, he took the time to make everything a teaching moment."

In addition to his wife and three children, Norman is survived by son-in-law Nicholas Anderson, daughter-in-law Christel Norman, brothers Douglas and James Norman, and two grandchildren.

A funeral was held at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa, followed by burial at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.