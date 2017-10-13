A Suffolk County police officer with three decades on the force has died after a two-year battle with lymphoma, officials said.

Salvatore Mingoia, 56, of Shoreham, died Monday, the police department said.

“Even while enduring his personal battle with cancer, Officer Mingoia continued to serve the department and his community with distinction,” Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said Thursday in a statement.

“His perseverance in the face of adversity embodies the spirit and dedication of all our police officers,” Sini said.

Visitation will be Friday at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A in Miller Place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in Shoreham. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mingoia, one of seven children, was a graduate of Centereach High School and Suffolk County Community College, the department said.

He joined the Suffolk County Police Department in April 1987 and worked in the Fifth and Sixth precincts and the Property Section before transferring in 2008 to the Crime Scene Section, where he was assigned at the time of his death.

He had a love of music that dated back at least to kindergarten, when he brought his guitar to show-and-tell.

He was a member of numerous cover bands, playing the music of James Taylor and others.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Denise, and daughters Samantha, 25, and Gina, 19.