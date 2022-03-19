There were many things that Sylvia Mishkin was known for: her unique, gravelly voice; living through the 1918-20 Spanish flu pandemic and the current COVID-19 pandemic; and spending more than an entire century on Earth. But to her friends and family, Mishkin was known for her love of travel, potato latkes and close relationships with everyone with whom she came in contact.

The Floral Park, Queens, resident died from gastrointestinal blockage on Feb. 22. She was 103.

Mishkin was born in the Bronx on Aug. 24, 1918. She married her childhood sweetheart, Robert "Ruby" Mishkin, on Oct. 25, 1941, in a double wedding with Mishkin's twin sister, Lillian, and her husband, Bernie.

"I first met Sylvia in 1945, when I started dating my husband, Herb. We were never like niece and aunt . . . we very close," said Bernice Mishkin, 96, of Groton, Connecticut, whose husband was Sylvia's nephew. "We did a lot of traveling together: England, France, Italy, Israel, Hawaii. We had so much fun together no matter where we went."

Described as a funny lady with a deep, raspy voice who loved to sing in the car, Mishkin was a wonderful host. She and her late husband purchased a second house in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where they would later retire, and regularly hosted guests on weekends and for New Year's Eve parties.

Mishkin worked as a bookkeeper for the professional photographic center Lens & Repro in Manhattan for many years. When her son was born, Mishkin became a traditional homemaker known for her delicious veal roast and brisket.

"My mom was understated all her life. My father was a litigator and attorney, and a very successful businessman, who helped enlarge Kravet Fabrics into an international . . . textile company," said her son, Marc Mishkin of Lakewood, Colorado. "I watched my mother's demeanor; she understood my father's business and tried to support him in any way she could. I remember her going down to the office on weekends to help type up briefs, while still being a main figure in my life."

Mishkin's compassionate demeanor and calming presence earned her the title of "Aunt Syl" to everyone. A refuge when life became stressful, Mishkin was a confidante to everyone in the family, even those she didn't see often.

"In the early '80s, my parents moved [from the Bronx] to a co-op in North Shore Towers right on the Queens border. That's when mom started volunteering with Cohen Children's Hospital as a bookkeeper in the accounting department," said Marc Mishkin of his mother, who was also very philanthropic with countless other charities and causes throughout her life. "She donated to Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, her local synagogue, anything. When I visited her, I would take in all of her mail and there would be so many thank you notes."

Sylvia Mishkin believed that walking was key to a healthy life. She often walked in the underground concourse between North Shore Towers from one shop to the next. She also enjoyed luncheons with friends and kept her mind sharp with the New York Times crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and balancing her checkbook. But perhaps her greatest joy in life was becoming a grandmother.

"She became a grandmother at 89 and was fantastic," said Marc. "I think having grandchildren prolonged her life. She was so proud of them."

Sylvia Mishkin's husband died in 1997.

In addition to her son, she is survived by her grandchildren Sapphira Parker of Wantage, England; Rebecca Mishkin and Lawrence Mishkin of Lakewood, Colorado; and her great-grandchildren, Jenson Parker and Luna Parker of Wantage, England.