Taylor Rose Clarke was many things to different people.

The 24-year-old East Rockaway native was a sister, a daughter, a promising young journalist, an organ donation advocate and a Jonas Brothers superfan. She was a good friend to many, she sent unsolicited music playlists to her sister and loved her rescue dogs Millie and T.J.

After she received a heart transplant in 2016, she modeled a life of purpose and practiced gratitude for the extra time the procedure afforded her, those who knew her said.

"She just was just the funniest person. Super smart and driven. A role model to really everybody," said her older sister, Samantha Clarke of Fairfax, Virginia. "Even my parents and I say, in some ways, we were able to look up to her."

Clarke, who received the transplant after suffering heart failure from mitochondrial disease, died July 9 due to complications from the illness. It was two weeks before her 25th birthday.

Samantha Clarke described their family of four, which includes mother Laura and father Jack, as a tight unit that turned to one another throughout Taylor’s illness.

Clarke’s first taste of journalism was working for The East Rockaway Gull, her high school paper, but after high school she decided to pursue an education degree from Marist College, her sister said. She left Marist after getting sick and then decided to pursue journalism following the heart transplant.

"When you get a second chance at life it makes you think, and it's like, well, actually, I really love doing this," Samantha Clarke said. "She reevaluated her priorities."

Clarke later enrolled at Hofstra University where she received a degree in journalism in 2020 and served as editor-in-chief of the student paper, The Hofstra Chronicle.

A story she wrote there on the hazing-related suspension of fraternity Sigma Alpha Mu earned her numerous awards including the Fair Media Council’s 2020 Folio Award for News Reporting and the Press Club of Long Island’s 2020 Media Award for News Reporting.

Clarke went on to work internships with Newsday and NBC and had accepted a fellowship with Business Insider before she became sick, her sister said.

Kelly Fincham, a former Hofstra associate professor in journalism and now the director of the global meda and communication program at the National University Ireland, Galway, said Clarke was one of the hardest working students she has known and gave 110% to everything she did. Fincham described teaching her as an absolute joy.

"It breaks my heart to know that Taylor has left us," Fincham said. "She was truly one in a million and the world is poorer for her passing. I can only hope her family knows how special she was to all of us at Hofstra and how much we treasured her time with us."

Newsday social media editor Gabriella Vukelic said Clarke was a social media intern in summer 2019 and was so talented her internship was extended through the end of the year.

"She was so sweet and always so kind and a fast learner," Vukelic said. "We even bonded over being Jonas Brothers superfans when we were younger. My deepest condolences to her family. She will be missed."

Clarke lived mostly a normal life following the transplant, but got sick again in September of 2020, her sister said. She received care at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla from that time until her passing.

A funeral service was held July 14 at St. Raymond’s Roman Catholic Church in East Rockaway. She was buried in Holy Rood Cemetery in Old Westbury.

Samantha Clarke said her sister, who volunteered with the organ donation advocacy organization Live On New York, would want others to educate themselves on organ donation and sign up for their state registry.

"She lived the most incredible life and accomplished so many things post-transplant," Samantha Clarke said. "She really took that second chance at life and grabbed it."