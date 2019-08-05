Former Nassau County Executive Tom Gulotta, who led the county for 14 years at the height GOP power with a personal touch on the campaign trail until fiscal woes and scandal kept him from seeking reelection in 2001, died Sunday. He was 75.

Announcement of Gulotta’s death came Monday in a statement from Nassau’s Democratic County Executive, Laura Curran.

"In his career in government that spanned over four decades, Tom served our residents with distinction," Curran said in a statement. "In recent years, I was lucky enough to become good friends with both Tom and his wife, Betsy. My heart goes out to Betsy and the whole Gulotta family for their loss.“

Officials from both major political parties also recognized Gulotta's passing.

Laura Gillen, Democratic Hempstead Town supervisor, said, "as a lifelong resident of North Merrick, Tom advocated fiercely for our communities and dedicated his life to public service. Having served his constituents on the local and state level, Tom’s experience and tenacity proved vital as he led this County for over a decade.”

Gulotta, who won his first elected office at age 43, served as county executive from 1987 to 2001.

In his early years as county executive, Gulotta had public approval ratings in polls as high as 71 percent, and was known for a common touch with voters.

Backers noted that Gulotta was responsible for building an aquatic center at Eisenhower Park and establishing the Cradle of Aviation Museum, the cornerstone of Nassau’s museum row at Mitchel Field.

But in the county fiscal crisis of the 1990s, Nassau saw budgets of $300 million and its bond rating sank to near junk bond status. In the end, Gulotta was pilloried by both Republicans and Democrats for his fiscal management.