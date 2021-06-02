Walter Kissinger, LI businessman and brother to former secretary of state, dies at 96.

Walter Kissinger, a Long Island businessman and philanthropist who raised his family in Huntington Bay, died May 3 at his home in San Rafael, California. He was 96.

The cause was longtime renal failure, his family said.

Kissinger, the younger brother of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, forged a reputation for being forceful and go-for-it-gutsy in both his personal and professional pursuits.

He straddled his grand Arabian horses and growling motorcycles, and led a multinational conglomerate and research endeavors. They were all in his comfort zone.

A German Jewish refugee who came to the U.S. with his family in 1938, Kissinger went on to earn an MBA from Harvard Business School. "I don’t believe anyone who’s ever worked with me has ever complained about being bored," Kissinger said in a late 1980s Newsday interview.

Following career moves leading to Jervis Corp. and other companies, Kissinger in 1969 became the head of the Allen Group, a maker and supplier of automobile accessories and services based in Suffolk County.

When he was offered the chief executive position, Kissinger "made his acceptance conditional on moving the headquarters to Melville," his son, John Kissingford, 53, told Newsday. "He and my mom bought the house in Huntington Bay where we all grew up. He loved it there."

Sign up for Newsday's In Memoriam newsletter. Read through the stories and memories of our loved ones, friends and family who have passed away. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

During his nearly two-decade stint he saw the company through financial highs and lows and lawsuits, earning his own fortune along the way. By February 1982, Forbes had dubbed the Long Island businessman "The Younger, Richer Kissinger." When he left the Allen Company in 1988, Kissinger’s $1.1 million severance turned heads and made headlines.

Kissinger then turned to philanthropy. He spearheaded the 1992 creation of the Long Island Research Institute (LIRI), a collaborative team effort by research centers at Brookhaven National Laboratory, Stony Brook University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and North Shore University Hospital.

The goal of the group was to create a bridge, between research in the lab and the commercial marketplace. Kissinger wasn’t above tooting his own horn about the LIRI, calling it "something quite unique."

In an October 1995 Newsday interview, Kissinger didn’t flinch from lambasting the then-installed Gov. George Pataki administration when the institute's state funding was cut by 50%. "As a Republican, I’m just flabbergasted," said Kissinger, who had just quit as LIRI chairman.

Kissinger continued his philanthropic work through the Kissinger Family Foundation, which he established in 1997 with his wife, Eugenie Van Drooge Kissinger, who died in 2014. He is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.

Kissinger, who had a ranch in Colorado before moving to California, also leaves a legacy of stories that speak to what made him tick.

One of the richest and most revealing revolves around why his brother still had a foreign accent and he didn’t. Kissinger’s repeated reply: "Because I was the Kissinger who listens," said Kissingford, a teacher in Colorado whose name is a hybrid of his and his wife’s surnames.

He confirmed to Newsday that his father was an excellent listener. "When I was a teenager, friends would joke that when they came over for dinner they’d be interviewed by him," he said. "To the end of his life, he was deeply present."