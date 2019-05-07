Joan Echausse, a longtime Westbury resident who devoted much of her life to serving others through the Catholic church, died at her home Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, her family said.

The mother of eight and widow of former Westbury Deputy Mayor Paul Echausse, was 84.

Echausse’s son, Paul H. Echausse, said his mother first learned the value of compassion and charity from her father, who ran a construction company during the Great Depression, and made sure to take care of his employees financially “even when there wasn’t any work to be done.”

“At a very early age, she learned that we are really here to be in service of others — to be humble and selfless,” Paul H. Echausse, of Locust Valley, said.

Joan Echausse grew up in Great Neck and attended Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset. After graduating from Marymount College in Tarrytown, she took a job working with Nassau County Social Services, beginning a career of service to the poor, her family said.

Upon earning a master’s degree in theology at the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington, Echausse worked as a teacher for several Catholic schools, including St. Francis de Chantal in Wantagh, Our Lady of Fatima in Jackson Heights and St. Aloysius in Great Neck.

After retiring from teaching, Echausse began working as director of parish outreach for the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Westbury, where she had previously taught catechism to middle school children. Echausse held the position until her death, her family said.

On its web site, the church called Echausse a “passionate, determined, zealous, soul-filled advocate for those in need.”

Echausse’s son Paul H. said his mother was equally passionate about her family, which included her late husband Paul — whom she married in 1958 — and 16 grandchildren. Paul H. said a photo of his mother parasailing with one of her grandchildren at 77 years old encapsulated her “gusto for life.”

“She is excited, waiting for the parasail to lift her off the boat. And her 13-year-old grandson is terrified,” Paul H. Echausse recalled of his mother, who remained positive even in her final days. “She knew she was going to be rejoining my father.”

In addition to her son Paul H., Echausse is survived by her daughters Mary Ellen Krupa, of Jamesport, Nancy Echausse, of Rye Brook, Elizabeth Loder, of Westfield, New Jersey; her sons Peter, of Westfield, New Jersey, Patrick, of Mineola, Timothy, of Westbury, and Brian, of Westbury; and her sister Gail Streich, of Cary, North Carolina.

A wake will be held at the Donahue-Cecere Funeral Home, at 290 Post Avenue in Westbury, on Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid’s on 75 Post Ave in Westbury.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Brigid’s Parish Outreach.