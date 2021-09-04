TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandObituaries

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC's 'Today' show, dies at 87

Willard Scott pauses after a ceremony inducting Scott

Willard Scott pauses after a ceremony inducting Scott into NBC's "Walk of Fame" at the NBC Experience Store in New York on March 28, 2000. Credit: AP/Diane Bondareff

By The Associated Press
Print

Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC's "Today" show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman confirmed the news. No further details were released.

"He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit," Roker wrote on Instagram. "Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C., and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network's flagship morning show for more than three decades. His trademark was giving on-air congratulations to viewers who turned 100 years old.

By The Associated Press

Latest Long Island News

Jamie Atkinson, a 9/11 first responder, at Sayville
'We weren't thinking it would harm us.' LI's 9/11 first responders endure pain, illnesses
Farmer Carlos Morente, of Brentwood, brings peppers from
Program lets SNAP users double up on produce purchases
Pilot, Dave Wigley, does a pre -flight check
Classic planes, cars roll out at American Airpower Museum show
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.
Brown: Why did the Huntington Town supervisor cross the road?
Rosalie Herman, 4, and her brother Josoel, 8,
Latinos now make up 20.2% of LI's 2.9 million people, census shows
Longwood football teammates and captains Mason Hauser and
Police: Two brothers killed in Mount Sinai crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?