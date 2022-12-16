FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II of Islip critically injured, will not survive, officials say

A veteran FDNY firefighter from Suffolk County, who earlier this week suffered a "serious head injury" in a fall while preparing for a firehouse drill, will not survive his injuries, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced Friday.

Officials said the family of firefighter William P. Moon II, 47, of Islip, have made the decision to donate his organs in order to "save the lives of others."

"This is a heartbreaking loss for New York's Bravest, and for our entire city," Adams said in a statement, adding: "Firefighter Moon was a dedicated public servant, who spent more than two decades saving the lives of New Yorkers and will continue to do so in his passing.

"We join the entire Fire Department and every New Yorker in mourning his loss, and pray for firefighter Moon, his family, and his friends."

Officials said Moon, a married father of two, was preparing for a drill Monday at his firehouse, Rescue Company 2 on Sterling Place in Brooklyn, when he fell approximately 20 feet, sustaining the serious head injury. In a statement released Friday, officials said firefighters at the station immediately began on-scene treatment, then rushed Moon to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Moon was appointed to the FDNY on May 5, 2002, and began his career at Ladder Company 133 in Queens. He worked there for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2 this year, the statement said.

Officials said he also served as a volunteer with the Islip Fire Department, and was their Chief of Department in 2017.

"Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon's family and friends, and for our entire Department," Kavanagh said in a statement. "He spent his life helping others, here at the FDNY, and on Long Island, as a volunteer Fire Chief. Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our Department. He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing."