A Lindenhurst man listened to family members of a friend he killed while driving on drugs pour out their anguish and anger at him Friday in a Riverhead courtroom.

David O'Brien, 19, pleaded guilty in May to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges related to an Oct. 9, 2017, crash that killed Joseph Galdorisi, 16, and Maggie Miller, 24. They were passengers in O'Brien's car when he lost control of his Ford Mustang and hit a tree when he was driving while high on marijuana and Xanax.

O'Brien was to be sentenced Friday, but Suffolk County Court Judge Anthony Senft granted a defense request to wait a week after hearing from Galdorisi's family members. At the time of the plea, Senft said he would sentence O'Brien to no more than 4 to 12 years in prison. The maximum he had faced was 8⅓ to 25 years.

Anthony Galdrorisi Jr., Joseph's father, made clear his disgust for O'Brien, calling him "low life, white trash" and a "punk" in the courtroom. He said O'Brien never showed any remorse for what he did.

"I'll never forgive him, ever," Galdorisi said. "That's who I am — old school."

The victim's mother, Christine Galdorisi, held a photo of her son and described learning of his death. O'Brien's face turned red as he listened, and his attorney, George Duncan, put his hand on his shoulder.

"Our new normal is daily visits to the cemetery," she said.

Outside court, Duncan said his client has been "extremely remorseful" from the start, but has not been able to express that while the criminal case is pending. He said he expects his client to express that when he is sentenced July 26.

"This whole series of events has been devastating to him," Duncan said.

Miller's family was not present in court.