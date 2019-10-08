TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Grand jury indicts suspects for gang assault in fatal Oceanside stabbing, records show

Authorities have said Khaseen Morris, 16, succumbed to

Authorities have said Khaseen Morris, 16, succumbed to a single stab wound to his chest hours after a brawl at an Oceanside strip mall on Sept. 16. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Print

A Nassau grand jury has indicted at least five of the Long Beach teenagers police arrested on gang assault charges after a fight that ended in an Oceanside High School senior’s stabbing death last month, according to court records.

The grand jury’s actions follow the previous indictment of Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, on second-degree murder and weapon charges in the Sept. 16 death of Khaseen Morris, 16.

Police have alleged Flach was among a group of males who charged at Morris and his friends before a melee ensued at an after school brawl in which Flach plunged a knife into Morris’ chest, piercing his heart.

A source with knowledge of the case said Tuesday that all seven of the Long Beach teens whom police previously arrested on second-degree gang assault charges have now been indicted on that same felony charge.

Police previously had released the names of five of the seven, identifying them as: Haakim Mechan, 19; Marquis Stephens Jr., 18; Javonte Neals, 18; Taj Woodruff, 17; and Sean Merritt, 17.

They all pleaded not guilty at district court arraignments.

Police haven’t released the names of two 16-year-old males who face the same charge.

Flach also has been indicted on gang assault counts, the source told Newsday.

A spokesman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas declined to comment Tuesday.

"It was not unexpected since the grand jury is not adversarial in any way," attorney Dennis Lemke, who represents Merritt, said Tuesday of his client's indictment.

Attorney William Kephart, who represents Stephens, said Tuesday his client maintains his innocence, adding: "He had no weapons, nor did he participate in any altercation involving Khaseen Morris."

Attorneys for other defendants couldn't immediately be reached.

Flach, who remains jailed without bail, pleaded not guilty at his initial district court arraignment on a murder charge.

The brawl took place at about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 in a Brower Avenue strip mall not far from Oceanside High School, according to police.

Police have said Morris went to the strip mall location knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him.

The victim’s family has said Morris had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

Morris was the youngest of four siblings and had just started his senior year at the Oceanside school weeks earlier after his family moved there from Freeport over the summer.

Morris' sister, Keyanna Morris, said Tuesday she hadn't yet heard news of the new indictments but said her family would be in court whenever the defendants were arraigned.

"An example needs to be set on these kids so other kids won't attempt these kinds of crimes," she added.

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Homestead in Nissequogue. New book explores 15 LI homes
Anna F. Hunderfund, superintendent of the Locust Valley Superintendent on paid leave announces retirement
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano leaves federal Mangano barred from practicing law, court papers show
Josh Groban's first two Radio City Music Hall Josh Groban to launch Radio City residency
The secret recordings were part of an ex-Hempstead Gillen calls for investigation of secret recordings
Stony Brook University physics student Jiazu Zhang, from U.S.-China fight affecting foreign students, college campuses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search