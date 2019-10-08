A Nassau grand jury has indicted at least five of the Long Beach teenagers police arrested on gang assault charges after a fight that ended in an Oceanside High School senior’s stabbing death last month, according to court records.

The grand jury’s actions follow the previous indictment of Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, on second-degree murder and weapon charges in the Sept. 16 death of Khaseen Morris, 16.

Police have alleged Flach was among a group of males who charged at Morris and his friends before a melee ensued at an after school brawl in which Flach plunged a knife into Morris’ chest, piercing his heart.

A source with knowledge of the case said Tuesday that all seven of the Long Beach teens whom police previously arrested on second-degree gang assault charges have now been indicted on that same felony charge.

Police previously had released the names of five of the seven, identifying them as: Haakim Mechan, 19; Marquis Stephens Jr., 18; Javonte Neals, 18; Taj Woodruff, 17; and Sean Merritt, 17.

They all pleaded not guilty at district court arraignments.

Police haven’t released the names of two 16-year-old males who face the same charge.

Flach also has been indicted on gang assault counts, the source told Newsday.

A spokesman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas declined to comment Tuesday.

"It was not unexpected since the grand jury is not adversarial in any way," attorney Dennis Lemke, who represents Merritt, said Tuesday of his client's indictment.

Attorney William Kephart, who represents Stephens, said Tuesday his client maintains his innocence, adding: "He had no weapons, nor did he participate in any altercation involving Khaseen Morris."

Attorneys for other defendants couldn't immediately be reached.

Flach, who remains jailed without bail, pleaded not guilty at his initial district court arraignment on a murder charge.

The brawl took place at about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 in a Brower Avenue strip mall not far from Oceanside High School, according to police.

Police have said Morris went to the strip mall location knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him.

The victim’s family has said Morris had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

Morris was the youngest of four siblings and had just started his senior year at the Oceanside school weeks earlier after his family moved there from Freeport over the summer.

Morris' sister, Keyanna Morris, said Tuesday she hadn't yet heard news of the new indictments but said her family would be in court whenever the defendants were arraigned.

"An example needs to be set on these kids so other kids won't attempt these kinds of crimes," she added.