TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Defendants in fatal Oceanside assault appear in court

Kedeemah Morris, left, and Keyanna Morris leave the

Kedeemah Morris, left, and Keyanna Morris leave the Nassau County Court in Mineola on Monday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Five Long Beach teens charged with second-degree gang assault in connection with the Sept. 16 fatal stabbing of an Oceanside High School student made brief appearances with their attorneys in Nassau County court on Monday.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim ordered the five — Haakim Mechan, 19; Marquis Stephens Jr., 18; Javonte Neals, 18; Taj Woodruff, 17; and Sean Merritt, 17 — to return to court Dec. 4. The five pleaded not guilty to the charges in September. 

Nassau County prosecutors say the five participated in an after-school brawl at a Oceanside strip mall that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris. Authorities say Tyler Flach, a Nassau County Community College student, fatally stabbed Morris during the fight. Two 16-year-olds were also arrested as the result of the brawl. 

About a dozen of Morris’ relatives attended Monday’s hearing. 

“It’s going to be a long process but we are here,” said Keyanna Morris, the victim’s sister. “We will be here until the end. We will always fight for Khaseen.” 

Authorities have said Morris went to the strip mall knowing that the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him. Police have alleged Flach, 19, stabbed Morris after he and his friends charged at Morris and his friends. A 17-year-old boy also suffered a broken arm and head injury in the fight, according to authorities.

Flach, who has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, third-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week. He has been held without bail since his Sept. 18 arrest and faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top charge.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Families take to the trail at night at 5 family-friendly guided nature walks on LI
The Brinkmann family said it plans to build Brinkmann's Hardware may lose property to eminent domain
New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill Officials: NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to resign
Roger Tilles speaks to fellow members of the Regents continue to revamp graduation, testing standards
A wing at Northport Middle School was closed Northport parents worried about odors call for 'sickout'
David Schwimmer, left, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc 'Friendsgiving' coming to LI movie theaters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search