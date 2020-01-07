Defense attorneys for some of the Long Beach teenagers facing second-degree gang assault charges after the deadly stabbing of an Oceanside High School senior in September said Tuesday that they expect prosecutors to turn over more evidence soon.

Five of those seven Long Beach teenagers appeared Tuesday in Nassau County Court for a conference for the first time since criminal justice reform measures took effect that give the defendants faster access to evidence.

An indictment charges the defendants with the felony gang assault offense in connection with the September attack on Khaseen Morris, 16, who died after prosecutors say another teen stabbed him in the heart during an afterschool brawl at an Oceanside strip mall.

Those who were in court Tuesday are: Haakim Mechan, 19; Marquis Stephens Jr., 18; Javonte Neals, 18; Sean Merritt, 18; and Taj Woodruff, 17. All previously put in not-guilty pleas.

Morris’ accused killer, Tyler Flach, 19, of Lido Beach, maintains his innocence to charges including second-degree murder and first-degree gang assault after authorities say he attacked Morris with a knife at about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Brower Avenue location. He remains jailed.

On Tuesday, Acting State Supreme Court Judge Howard Sturim also set a third bail option for the five teenagers, a partially secured bond, which also is a new requirement under the reform measures.

Each of the five teens already is free from custody after satisfying previously set bonds of $25,000.

Each also faces a misdemeanor assault charge after prosecutors say they intentionally hurt a 17-year-old male who suffered a broken arm and head injury during the brawl.

Police have said Flach and his friends charged at Morris and his friends before Flach fatally wounded Morris.

The violence broke out after Morris went to the location knowing that the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him, according to police.

Morris had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl, but had walked her home from a party, according to Morris’ family.

The victim's family was in court Tuesday and have pledged to fight for justice for their slain relative, the youngest of four siblings who they’ve said dreamed of studying photography, had a talent for drawing and writing music and got around on his skateboard.

Morris’ sisters, Keyanna Morris, 30, and Kedeemah Morris, 22, said after court that there’s a confrontational feeling every time they face the defendants and their families and that tension becomes another stress as they grieve.

“Everybody thinks … the holidays are over. You’ll be fine after the holidays,” Keyanna said, before explaining that isn’t the case.

“Yesterday was my twin daughters’ birthday and we couldn’t even get through dinner without them breaking down,” she added.

Kedeemah Morris wore a T-shirt to court that said “Team Khaseen” across the back and had a photo of her brother striking a playful pose on the front.

Prosecutors declined to comment Tuesday.

Defense attorney William Kephart, who represents Stephens, said the prosecution told Sturim during a conference at the judge's bench that more evidence would be turned over “forthwith.”

“Pursuant to the new law, the court ordered the DA to provide all evidence in their possession,” the Garden City lawyer added.

Attorney Lawrence Carrà, who represented Neals and Merrritt on Tuesday, said the defense expects to get evidence shortly that includes grand jury minutes, witness names and detectives’ notes – items that until this year weren’t disclosed until right before a trial.

Attorney David Haber, who Tuesday represented Mechan and Woodruff, confirmed that the defense still was waiting to get additional evidence that included witness statements.