Long Island

Police assigned to Oceanside HS after threat and stabbing

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Nassau County police have assigned officers to Oceanside High School Wednesday, two days after a student was stabbed to death in an afterschool brawl blocks from the school and following a threat being made targeting the school, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the threat Wednesday, but did not provide details and said investigators believe it to be unsubstantiated.

Police would not confirm how the threat was made.

A student, identified as Khaseen Morris, 16, died after being stabbed once in the chest Monday during what police said was an afterschool fight in a strip mall parking lot following a dispute over a girl.

Morris died of his injuries just before midnight Monday at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside.

On Tuesday, police said dozens of teens recorded the stabbing on their smartphones instead of helping Morris.

"Kids stood here and didn't help Khaseen," Nassau Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the department's Homicide Squad said Tuesday. "They'd rather video. They videoed his death instead of helping him."

Oceanside School District officials did not immediately comment on the police presence at the high school Wednesday.

In a letter to staff and local residents and parents, which was posted on the district website, Oceanside Superintendent Dr. Phyllis S. Harrington wrote: "Dear Families, Staff and Community Members, It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that the student involved in the incident on Brower Avenue has passed away. We have counselors in place to support all of our students and faculty. We have reached out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to offer whatever assistance we can. I ask that we all come together as a community and keep the family in our thoughts during this painful time."

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

