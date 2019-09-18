Nassau County police have assigned officers to Oceanside High School Wednesday, two days after a student was stabbed to death in an afterschool brawl blocks from the school and following a threat being made targeting the school, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the threat Wednesday, but did not provide details and said investigators believe it to be unsubstantiated.

Police would not confirm how the threat was made.

A student, identified as Khaseen Morris, 16, died after being stabbed once in the chest Monday during what police said was an afterschool fight in a strip mall parking lot following a dispute over a girl.

Morris died of his injuries just before midnight Monday at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside.

On Tuesday, police said dozens of teens recorded the stabbing on their smartphones instead of helping Morris.

"Kids stood here and didn't help Khaseen," Nassau Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the department's Homicide Squad said Tuesday. "They'd rather video. They videoed his death instead of helping him."

Oceanside School District officials did not immediately comment on the police presence at the high school Wednesday.

In a letter to staff and local residents and parents, which was posted on the district website, Oceanside Superintendent Dr. Phyllis S. Harrington wrote: "Dear Families, Staff and Community Members, It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that the student involved in the incident on Brower Avenue has passed away. We have counselors in place to support all of our students and faculty. We have reached out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to offer whatever assistance we can. I ask that we all come together as a community and keep the family in our thoughts during this painful time."