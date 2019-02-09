TODAY'S PAPER
Commack blood drive honoring Officer Glen Ciano comes at critical time

Cold weather, the flu, snow upstate, and forecasts of snow downstate that led to school closures have contributed to blood shortage.

Suffolk County Police Officer Glen Ciano.

Suffolk County Police Officer Glen Ciano.

By Stefanie Dazio and David Olson stefanie.dazio@newsday.com, david.olson@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Authorities are hosting a blood drive Saturday in Commack in honor of a Suffolk County police officer who was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

The ninth annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive will be held at the Commack Fire Department, at 6309 Jericho Tpke. in Commack, this morning until 2 p.m., Suffolk police said in a news release.

Officer Glen Ciano was a veteran police officer killed in February 2009 by a drunken driver who struck his cruiser while he was assisting another officer at a traffic stop in Commack.

The blood drive comes amid what the New York Blood Center is calling a “blood emergency.”

Blood supplies are at critically low levels, said Andrea Cefarelli, senior executive director for donor recruitment and marketing at the blood center.

Cold weather, the flu, snow upstate, and forecasts of snow downstate that led to school closures contributed to the shortage, she said.

“When you start to have lower turnout, you get into a problem really quickly, because blood is perishable,” Cefarelli said.

The blood center has about 7,000 pints of blood, 2,000 to 3,000 pints short of the needed supply, she said.

“I think we’ve hit the bottom and hopefully we’ll start climbing,” Cefarelli said. “We probably need 30 days of collecting to make up for the shortage.”

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

