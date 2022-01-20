TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD officer shot on Staten Island this morning, department says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An NYPD officer was shot on Staten Island at about 6 a.m. and was rushed to a hospital, the NYPD said, adding his injuries are not life-threatening.

Another individual also was shot, also was taken to a hospital, and also is not expected to die, the NYPD said.

An investigation is underway, the NYPD said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is the second time an officer has been shot in less than two days; the earlier shooting occurred in the Bronx. That officer, who was shot in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx as he struggled with a 16-year-old boy armed with a handgun that fired and hit them both, has been released from the hospital, according to media reports.

An NYPD officer was shot in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx as he struggled with a 16-year-old boy armed with a handgun that fired and hit them both, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. on Lorillard Place near Third Avenue, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The officer, based at the 48th Precinct, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, as was the teen.

A single round from the suspect's semiautomatic handgun struck the officer, who has been on the force four years, Sewell said at the hospital.

With Matthew Chayes

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

