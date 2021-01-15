Officials rules: Newsday's Bagel Biz Supreme Package sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING.



Newsday’s Bagel Biz Supreme Package Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Newsday LLC (“Newsday”). By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to comply with and be bound by the following Official Rules of the Sweepstakes (the “Official Rules”). Please review the Official Rules carefully. If you do not agree to the terms and conditions of the Official Rules in their entirety, you are not permitted to enter the Sweepstakes.



1. ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open only to individuals that are legal residents of, and living in, the State of New York who are 18 years of age or older and can enter into legally binding contracts under applicable law. Employees of Newsday, its advertising, fulfillment or promotion agencies, service providers, agents, officers, parents, subsidiaries or affiliates, Bagel Biz LLC, or any other persons or entities directly associated with the Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sweepstakes Entities”) and members of the immediate families of and/or persons living in the same household as such persons, are ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or claim the Prize (as defined below).



2. SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY PERIOD: The “Sweepstakes Entry Period” begins at 12 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, January 15, 2021 and ends at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on January 31, 2021. Entries must be received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period to be eligible to win the Prize.



3. HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, while signed into your Instagram® account during the Sweepstakes Entry Period: (a) “like” the post announcing the Sweepstakes on the @Newsday and/or @bagelbiz Instagram® accounts (the “Post”); (b) “follow” both the @Newsday and @bagelbiz Instagram® accounts; and (c) “mention” at least three (3) of your followers in a comment on the Post (i.e., type @ followed immediately by the follower’s username). Upon Newsday’s receipt of an entrant’s successful submission of each of the foregoing, that entrant shall receive: (i) one (1) entry in the Sweepstakes; and (ii) one (1) additional entry in the Sweepstakes for each follower “mention” in excess of three (3) (each, an “Entry”). All Entries must be submitted online. Mailed or hard copy entries will not be accepted. All Entries must be received by the end of the Sweepstakes Entry Period. Failure to submit all required information and submissions in the manner required in these Official Rules may result in disqualification. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant of the Sweepstakes, the Entry will be deemed submitted by the natural holder of the email account provided on the entry form. Entries will not be returned. The Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected Entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet Entries. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the permitted number of Entries by using multiple/different identities or registrations, or any other method, will void all of that participant’s Entries, and that participant will be disqualified from participating in the Sweepstakes. Newsday reserves the right to reject any Entry that it believes, in its sole and reasonable discretion, is fraudulent, incomplete, or otherwise invalid.

Instagram® is a registered trademark of Instagram LLC (“Instagram”). Please be advised that the Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.



4. PRIZE: Three winners (3) randomly selected winners will receive one (1) Supreme Bagel Biz package, which includes twenty-four (24) bagels, cream cheese and miz everything seasoning. (the “Prize”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize is One-hundred-Eleven Dollars ($111.98). The Prize winner will not receive the difference between the actual Prize value and the ARV, nor will the Prize be replaced if lost or stolen. The Prize is non-refundable and may not be resold under any circumstances. Newsday may, in its sole discretion, substitute a prize of equal or greater value. Prize claim instructions will be provided at time of winner verification. The Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. All Prize details are at Newsday’s sole discretion.



5. DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION: A random drawing from all eligible Entries received will take place on or about February 1, 2021, to select the winner. The potential Prize winner will be notified via Instagram® direct message approximately one (1) business day after the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Entry Period. If the potential winner fails to respond to Newsday within twenty-four (24) hours confirming acceptance of the Prize, or if they are found to be ineligible, or if they cannot or does not otherwise comply with these Official Rules, or if they refuse the Prize, then the Prize will be forfeited by the potential winner, and Newsday will select an alternate winner from the remaining eligible Entries. In no case shall the Sweepstakes Entities or their respective members, officers, directors, employees or agents be liable in any manner where a potential Prize winner has not received notification or where the Sweepstakes Entities fail to receive a response from the potential Prize winner within the required response period. All decisions regarding interpretation of these Official Rules and administration of the Sweepstakes are within the Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion and are final and binding.

6. LIKENESS: Entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes each entrant’s irrevocable permission and consent to the Sweepstakes Entities and others authorized by the Sweepstakes Entities to use the entrant’s name, address (city and state), image, and/or likeness for editorial, advertising, and/or publicity purposes in perpetuity without further compensation, unless and to the extent prohibited by law.



7. CHOICE OF LAW/LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT: (A) THE SWEEPSTAKES SHALL BE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, (B) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND EXCLUSIVELY IN THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, COUNTY OF SUFFOLK, (C) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, (D) NO PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES, MAY BE AWARDED, AND (E) ENTRANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM SPECIAL DAMAGES AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE SUCH DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED.



8. PRIVACY STATEMENT: Entrants’ information may be used and disclosed by the Sweepstakes Entities as provided for in these Official Rules, and as permitted by Newsday’s privacy policy posted at http://www.newsday.com/privacy.



9. RULES/WINNERS’ LIST: For an additional copy of these Official Rules or a Prize winner listing, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Newsday’s Bagel Biz Supreme Package Sweepstakes, 6 Corporate Center Drive, Melville NY 11747. All requests for rules and winners’ lists must be received within six (6) months of the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Entry Period.



10. RELEASE/INDEMNIFICATION: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (a) to release and hold harmless the Sweepstakes Entities, Instagram, and their respective members, officers, directors, employees, affiliates, and agents from and against any and all liability in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, legal claims, costs, losses, damages, demands, or actions of any kind; and (b) to indemnify and hold the Sweepstakes Entities and their respective members, officers, directors, employees, affiliates, and agents harmless from and against any and all claims, expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees, costs and settlement costs), damages, suits, costs, demands, and/or judgments whatsoever, made by any third party due to or arising out of the entrant’s: (i) improper or unauthorized participation in the Sweepstakes; (ii) breach of these Official Rules or any representation made by the entrant herein; and/or (iii) violation of any rights of another individual or entity. The provisions of this paragraph are for the benefit of the Sweepstakes Entities and their respective members, officers, directors, employees, affiliates, and agents. Each of these individuals and entities shall have the right to assert and enforce these provisions directly against each entrant on its/her/his own behalf.



11. MISCELLANEOUS: Restrictions, conditions, and limitations apply. The odds of winning the Prize depend on the number of entrants participating in the Sweepstakes during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Federal, state and local taxes, and all similar fees and assessments, are the responsibility of the Prize winner. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Newsday’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In the event of any conflict or other inconsistency between the Official Rules and any advertisements, promotional or marketing materials, e-mails, or announcements relevant to the Sweepstakes, these Official Rules will govern.