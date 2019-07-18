Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to announce the state’s first large-scale contract for offshore wind energy Thursday when he takes the stage in New York City to sign climate-change legislation, sources said.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority for months has been expected to announce the winners of a utility-scale contract for wind energy, but the release has been delayed for undisclosed reasons.

Cuomo’s Green New Deal, expected to be touted at the Thursday event, foresees the state receiving 9,000 megawatts of energy from offshore wind farms by 2040. NYSERDA's award is expected to be for between 400 megawatts and 1,200 megawatts, among the largest in the country. A megawatt of offshore wind energy powers more than 360 homes.

The State Legislature in June passed the Climate and Community Protection Act, which Cuomo is expected to sign Thursday. The measure calls for the state to cut carbon dioxide emissions and to use carbon-free energy sources exclusively by 2040. The measure was sponsored in the Assembly by Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), who is expected to attend the signing at Fordham Law School at 1 p.m.

Considered front-runners in the bidding for the state’s offshore wind procurement are projects by Orsted of Denmark and Equinor of Norway. Equinor's proposal called Empire Wind would place upward of 100 turbines in waters 15 to 35 miles off Long Island, from Long Beach to Patchogue. Equinor's is the only lease that is in a federally approved New York lease area directly off Long Island in an area known as the New York Bight.

All the others are farther up the New England coast and would require cables up to 85 miles long to bring their energy to New York power grids.

Orsted, which last year acquired Deepwater Wind, which built the nation's first wind farm off Block Island, is teaming up with Connecticut-based energy giant Eversource to offer projects that would be located in the waters off Massachusetts and Rhode Island, more than 30 miles from Montauk Point.

The state received 18 separate bids for projects, some as small as 400 megawatts, others as large as 1,200.

Orsted's Deepwater has a separate contract for a project with LIPA that would bring 130 megawatts of wind power to the South Fork, which is expected to be in service by late 2022, pending a long list of state, federal and local approvals. The project has been beset by opposition to a cable landing in East Hampton.

Also in the running for the state bid is a project called Liberty Wind by Vineyard Wind and Anbaric Development Partners, which would be located about 85 miles from the nearest New York shore, producing between 400 and 1,200 megawatts. Components for the project would be made in the Albany area and shipped down the Hudson River to a work site off the Massachusetts coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

Another project called the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project is a joint venture of EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US in a federal wind-energy area off New Jersey.

It’s unclear if the state Thursday will announce the cost of the winning project or projects. The first 90-megawatt phase of Deepwater's South Fork project has a state-approved 20-year contract cost of $1.62 billion. The cost for the full 130-megawatt project would be $1.58 per month for average ratepayers, LIPA says.

Given new wind-turbine technology and lower production costs, state projects for Massachusetts and New Jersey have lower costs than the LIPA project — as low as 7 cents a kilowatt hour compared with the estimated 21 cents for the South Fork project over the 20-year contract, Newsday has reported. An 800-megawatt project today could cost upward of $3 billion, an industry source said.

LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone said Wednesday the utility had no illusions about the cost of its project, the first after Deepwater's Block Island wind farm.

When LIPA announced it in 2017, "We said it would be the most expensive wind project we ever do," Falcone said. "Any project we select today would cost less than three years from now," Falcone said.

NYSERDA spokeswomen declined a request for comment about the event or the offshore wind award.