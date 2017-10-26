Advocates on Thursday were trying to raise $1 million in one day to benefit 100 nonprofits on Long Island in what they called an unprecedented effort.

The online “One Island Giving Campaign” was to end at midnight Thursday. The groups that will benefit do everything from assisting women and poor people to protecting the environment to combating drug abuse.

“We are trying to create a better Long Island for all Long Islanders,” said Devon Giordano, director for One Island Giving Campaign. “Every Long Island resident has been affected in a positive way by at least one of these nonprofits. They are across all issue areas,” including education, family and children, health, immigrants and the environment.

People were donating at www.oneislandgiving.org. By noon on Thursday the groups had raised more than $150,000.

The campaign was being hosted by the Hagedorn Foundation, a Roslyn Harbor-based philanthropy that funds nonprofits.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Giordano said she believes this is the first time so many nonprofits on Long Island have banded together to attract support for one another.

She also said the effort was aimed at raising “awareness of the need that is on Long Island and how these organizations work tirelessly every day to meet these needs.”

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said he is supporting the campaign and urged residents to contribute. The county recently lit the dome of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola green and blue in honor of the event.