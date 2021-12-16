Nassau police probe spike in online school threats

Nassau County police say they are trying to tamp down a rash of false social media threats aimed at disrupting schools.

Police said there has been a 148% increase in school threats this year from September to December compared to the same period last year.

That also amounts to a 25% increase in school threats during the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the increased threats are putting schools and families on alert and draining police resources.

Police arrested a 12-year-old Nassau County girl last week for posting threats with a picture of a gun that went viral on social media. Another threat was traced to Virginia.

Police are also monitoring a nationwide viral TikTok video that claims every school in the nation will be attacked Friday, Dec. 17.

Nassau County police are working with Suffolk police and the FBI, which have ruled the threats are not credible. But officers still plan to visit each of the 56 school districts and 450 school buildings in Nassau County Friday with enhanced security.

Ryder urged parents and students not to share online school threats in school groups or otherwise and to instead call 911.

"Every one is treated as real. We take it very serious and track it down immediately," Ryder said. "While that’s happening, we’re working with our schools to make sure security is enhanced to find if that threat is credible or not."