An undercover operation that netted dozens of arrests for illegal dumping Tuesday centered on a self-proclaimed dirt broker who offered residents clean fill and instead arranged for debris and solid waste to be placed on their properties, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Anthony C. Grazio, also known as Rock, was one of 24 people arrested Tuesday in the monthslong Operation Pay Dirt, which brought the largest bust for illegal dumping of construction and demolition debris in the state’s history, officials said.

The investigation also resulted in charges for 11 companies in connection with the dumping. Investigators seized 27 trucks and froze $4.4 million in accounts, Sini announced at a news conference Wednesday.

The investigation “uncovered an underground world of dirt brokers, solid waste facilities and trucking companies” working together to dump illegally, Sini said.

The investigation — which is part of a larger crackdown on illegal dumping launched by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called Operation TrashNet — also uncovered 21 new dumping sites, officials said. It was conducted by the district attorney’s office and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Pay Dirt focused on 25 illegal dump sites, including backyards, public land and parks, Sini said. Investigators seized 18 vehicles and executed 29 search warrants, officials said.

Investigators found Grazio brokered deals with recycling and solid waste management facilities and trucking companies to illegally dump construction and demolition debris into Suffolk parks and backyards, Sini said. Grazio also sold or offered clean fill to residents through online advertisements and door-to-door solicitation and showed them “bogus lab reports” about the fill’s contents, Sini said in an interview late Tuesday.

Grazio was charged with five felony counts of criminal mischief, according to court records.

Companies saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by dumping illegally, with legal disposal costing $400-500 per truckload of material, Seggos said at the news conference.

The investigation began in February after investigators found evidence that Grazio solicited a Central Islip homeowner with free clean fill to grade his land and instead arranged to have solid waste that contained hazardous substances placed there, Sini said.

Grazio coordinated with Vito Fragola, the owner of West Babylon-based New York Trucking & Carting, to “run loads of solid waste for profit,” Sini said.

“For almost a week, NYTAC had trucks dumping solid waste at the homeowner’s yard — material the homeowner believed to be clean fill,” Sini said.

Fragola was charged with a felony count of criminal mischief and two misdemeanors, court records show.

The operation also investigated a field outside Brentwood North Middle School, which became an illegal dump site while a nonprofit youth soccer club was planning to refurbish it and use it for soccer fields, officials said.

The illegal fill was disposed of by Durante Brothers Construction Corp. and brought to the middle school property by Smithtown-based SCF Materials Corp., Sini said.

Public and government attention has been focused on illegal dumping since 2014 when investigators discovered nearly 40,000 tons of contaminated debris in Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood. The dumping, which involved three other parcels in Suffolk, led to the convictions of five men, including two Islip Town parks employees.

Tuesday's arrests were the most for illegal dumping in the state since 2001, when 35 people and 21 businesses were indicted for allegedly dumping thousands of gallons of waste fluid, including motor oil and antifreeze, officials said. The current investigation is focused on solid waste.

A special grand jury will be convened to investigate these cases and report back on how to reduce illegal dumping, Sini said.