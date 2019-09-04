TODAY'S PAPER
Opioid crisis costs Long Island nearly $8 billion a year, study shows

Jeffrey L. Reynolds, center, president and CEO of

Jeffrey L. Reynolds, center, president and CEO of Family and Children's Association, holds up a copy of a newly issued report that attemopts to calculates the cost of Long Island's opioid Crisis during a press conference at the Thrive Community and Outreach Center in Hauppauge on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Photo Credit: John Paraskevas

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
The opioid epidemic is costing Long Island roughly $8 billion a year in medical costs, lost productivity by workers and economic losses, a new study shows.

Figures released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Fiscal Policy Institute show the extent of the losses, nearly 5 percent of Long Island’s gross domestic product, which was $182.5 billion in 2017.

The report also said that Long Island's private health care costs tied to opioids was $172 million.

In Suffolk County, the cost was $117 million and lost productivity cost $136 million.

In Nassau, the private health care cost was $55 million and lost productivity cost $64 million.

"Everybody pays, one way or another, for the opioid crisis: as a taxpayer, consumer, or business," the report said.

The report noted that nearly one in four New Yorkers reports having a family member, friend or acquaintance who has died from an opioid overdose.

In 2017, the year Long Island suffered 617 overdose deaths caused by opioids, the Long Island economy lost $22.4 million a day due to opioid addiction and overdose deaths, the report said.

