

Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday the expansion of a lawsuit in Suffolk County Supreme Court against narcotics manufacturers and distributors, alleging that they created the state's opioid epidemic.

The lawsuit seeks, among several additional things, a court order prohibiting the marketing or distribution of opioids in New York unless certain safeguards are met, as well as punitive damages "due to the egregious nature of defendants’ fraud, willful misconduct, and/or gross negligence."

Court documents state that the suit's goal is "to protect its residents, families, and communities, end this continuing tragedy playing out across the State, and bring accountability to those responsible for causing this crisis."

The lawsuit is an amended complaint to an earlier suit filed by the attorney general’s office against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The suit is now filed against six manufacturers and four distributors. Dozens of similar lawsuits filed by counties across the state, including Nassau and Suffolk, were consolidated into a single action for pretrial purposes that is also being heard in Suffolk County Supreme Court. After the judge resolves pretrial issues, the cases will return to their home jurisdictions for trial.

The opioid epidemic has claimed almost 3,700 lives on Long Island since 2010, statistics show. Fatal overdoses declined Islandwide in 2018 for the first time in years after alarming spikes at the height of the crisis.

Former Attorney General Barbara Underwood and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo first announced the lawsuit in August alleging Purdue misrepresented its products.

The attorney general's expanded lawsuit names multiple defendants — including Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, as well as pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and Rochester Drug Cooperative — whose alleged "collective pattern of misconduct" is believed by the state to have "sparked, spread, and sustained the opioid epidemic in New York."

Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family settled a similar lawsuit this week with the state of Oklahoma for $270 million, according to The Associated Press. It was the first settlement in nearly 2,000 lawsuits against the manufacturer. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company denied any wrongdoing.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cardinal, McKesson Corp. and Rochester Drug Cooperative are additionally accused of continuing to work with pharmacies — including several unnamed ones located in Suffolk and Nassau — that the companies believed to be engaging in suspicious activity, the New York lawsuit states.

A member of the Sackler family who was on the company's board from 1990 to 2018, Kathe A. Sackler, owns an estate in Suffolk County valued at about $5 million, according to the lawsuit.

With The Associated Press