Opioids manufacturer settles with Nassau, Suffolk and New ork as part of landmark case

Oxycodone pain pills in a 2013 photo.

Oxycodone pain pills in a 2013 photo.  Credit: TNS/Liz O. Baylen

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Opioids manufacturer Allergan Finance has agreed to pay New York State up $200 million by mid-2022 to help combat the opioid epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives on Long Island, officials said.

The settlement that removed the California-based company and its affiliates as defendants in the landmark opioid trial in the case filed by the state, Nassau and Suffolk that is wrapping up this week in Central Islip.

The agreement prohibits the company from selling or promoting opioids in New York state in the future and leaves just Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as a defendant in the state lawsuit. Drug distributor Anda Inc. remains a defendant in the counties’ action.

Most of the defendants named in the lawsuit originally filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James in March 2019, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, have agreed to settlements. James said her office has negotiated settlemements that will bring up to $1.7 billion to New York to combat opioid abuse.

"While no amount of money will ever make up for the thousands who lost their lives or became addicted to opioids across our state, these funds will be used to prevent future devastation," James said Wednesday.

Closing arguments in the trial, which began in Suffolk County State Supreme Court in late June, began Wednesday afternoon.

"To secure a settlement of this size at this stage in the trial is a huge victory for Suffolk County and communities throughout New York state," said Jayne Conroy, an attorney representing Suffolk in the case.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

