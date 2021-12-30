Teva Pharmaceuticals USA found liable in opioids case

A Suffolk County jury voted on Thursday to hold Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and its affiliates liable for the opioid epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives on Long Island in recent years.

A subsequent trial will now be held to determine how much Teva and the other companies will be required to pay.

The Suffolk County Supreme Court jury found that Teva and its subsidiaries created a public nuisance by downplaying the risk of addiction, minimizing the dangers of the drugs and aggressively and dishonestly promoting use of opioid painkillers.

Attorneys for the defendants have argued that corrupt doctors, pill mills, street gangs, international cartels and lax regulation are responsible for the opioid epidemic that has devastated many Long Island families and communities.

