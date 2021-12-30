TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA found liable in opioids case

A subsequent trial will now be held to

A subsequent trial will now be held to determine how much Teva and the other companies will be required to pay. Credit: TNS/Liz O. Baylen

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Suffolk County jury voted on Thursday to hold Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and its affiliates liable for the opioid epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives on Long Island in recent years.

A subsequent trial will now be held to determine how much Teva and the other companies will be required to pay.

The Suffolk County Supreme Court jury found that Teva and its subsidiaries created a public nuisance by downplaying the risk of addiction, minimizing the dangers of the drugs and aggressively and dishonestly promoting use of opioid painkillers.

Attorneys for the defendants have argued that corrupt doctors, pill mills, street gangs, international cartels and lax regulation are responsible for the opioid epidemic that has devastated many Long Island families and communities.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

The Commack school district plans to survey parents
Some LI districts say they won't send COVID testing kits home with kids
Mayor-Elect Eric Adams speaks to the new media
Adams to keep vaccine mandate for NYC employers
Students attend a Spanish class, led by Jenny
Students Sound Off! Teens talk about in-person learning
During a briefing at Babylon Town Hall in
John V.N. Klein, a force in Long Island politics since the 1950s, dies
Manuel Perez with his wife, Gabriela Ortiz-Perez, in
Manuel Perez, former New York Newsday reporter, dies at 57
100 Marcus Boulevard in Hauppauge is shown in
Firms seek to buy $1 billion in warehouses, offices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?