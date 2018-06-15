TODAY'S PAPER
Oprah to serve as godmother of new Holland America ship

Oprah Winfrey, seen here at the premiere of

Oprah Winfrey, seen here at the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time," will serve as godmother of a new Holland America ship called the Nieuw Statendam. Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Oprah Winfrey will serve as godmother of a new Holland America ship called the Nieuw Statendam.

In a video recorded with her pal Gayle King, Winfrey recounted "sailing to Alaska last year" on a Holland America ship, adding that she is "setting sail again."

Winfrey will join a Jan. 30 three-day "Girls' Getaway" on the cruise line's new ship from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Passengers may attend one of three live "Conversations with Oprah" onboard. Other getaway events will be hosted by editorial staff from O, The Oprah Magazine, including King, the editor-at-large.

Winfrey will also christen the vessel in a private ceremony at an undisclosed date. The ship is under construction in Italy.

Holland America and O, The Oprah Magazine launched a partnership in 2017.

Fares for the Girls' Getaway cruise start at $549 per person, excluding taxes, fees and port expenses. 

INFO 855, 932-1711, hollandamerica.com

By The Associated Press

